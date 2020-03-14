A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus

click to enlarge Alan Levine/FlickrCC

Out of caution over coronavirus and in concert with efforts to limit public gatherings, many Cleveland restaurants and bars are adjusting hours or temporarily shuttering.We'll keep a running and updated list below, as much as we can. In the meantime, do try to get some takeout or delivery from your favorite local places that are still open or grab a gift card that you can use later.Do call ahead or check websites to confirm places are still open before heading out.Date listed is date when closure first announced.— Nighttown: Closed at least eight weeks. (March 13)— Spotted Owl: Both locations closed one week, for now. (March 13)— Fire Food and Drink: Closed for two months. Zhug, which will do curbside delivery and is more geared to takeout, will remain open. (March 14)— Parnell's: Both locations closed until further notice. (March 14)— Jukebox: Closed until further notice. (March 14)— Alea: Closed for a week. (March 14)— Bop Stop: Closed until March 19 (March 14)