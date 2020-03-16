Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Scene Will Temporarily Pause Print Distribution Because of Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge TOM CARLSON
  • Tom Carlson

For the first time in nearly 50 years, since Scene was founded in July of 1970, there will be no print edition this week.

We have made the decision to pause the print product for a variety of reasons, all obviously tying back to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scene, like other altweeklies, serves its readership with both timely news as well as stories and advertising based on gathering together, for concerts, meals, events and parties.



It is those very things that, by edict of the state of Ohio or through voluntary decisions, have now been put on old to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus. To prevent as many deaths as possible, to help flatten the curve and assure that our healthcare system maintains the ability to deal with and treat patients, we can not get together. And we can not, in good faith, ask staff to come to the office, ask drivers to distribute a paper, or suggest in any way that anyone should be leaving their houses except for all but the most necessary of reasons. We are all responsible for each other.

Ohio has been a leader in taking aggressive measures to help slow the spread of the pandemic, and those measures have arrived with an astounding frequency since the middle of last week. News is changing not by the day but by the minute.

We will continue to report and publish online like normal, even if these are not normal stories or times, including ways you can support local businesses and each other.

By working together and listening to the experts, we will come out the other side of this, and whenever that day arrives, we'll get back to printing and get back together. Until then, stay the fuck home.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year' Read More

  2. A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Read More

  3. All Ohio Bars and Restaurants Ordered Closed at 9 p.m. and Until Further Notice Read More

  4. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  5. Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Begins Saturday in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation