Cleveland Scene Will Temporarily Pause Print Distribution Because of Coronavirus

For the first time in nearly 50 years, since Scene was founded in July of 1970, there will be no print edition this week.We have made the decision to pause the print product for a variety of reasons, all obviously tying back to the coronavirus pandemic.Scene, like other altweeklies, serves its readership with both timely news as well as stories and advertising based on gathering together, for concerts, meals, events and parties.It is those very things that, by edict of the state of Ohio or through voluntary decisions, have now been put on old to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus. To prevent as many deaths as possible, to help flatten the curve and assure that our healthcare system maintains the ability to deal with and treat patients, we can not get together. And we can not, in good faith, ask staff to come to the office, ask drivers to distribute a paper, or suggest in any way that anyone should be leaving their houses except for all but the most necessary of reasons. We are all responsible for each other.Ohio has been a leader in taking aggressive measures to help slow the spread of the pandemic, and those measures have arrived with an astounding frequency since the middle of last week. News is changing not by the day but by the minute.We will continue to report and publish online like normal, even if these are not normal stories or times, including ways you can support local businesses and each other.By working together and listening to the experts, we will come out the other side of this, and whenever that day arrives, we'll get back to printing and get back together. Until then, stay the fuck home.