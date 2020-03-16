Monday, March 16, 2020
Planted Flag Brewery's Grand Opening Still Takes Place Today But It's Open For Take-Out Only
Planted Flag Brewing
, a new family-owned brewery in Medina, was scheduled to have its grand opening today.
But since Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all bars and restaurants close until the coronavirus threat diminishes, the place will only be open for takeout beginning at 4 p.m.
You can find a food menu and beer list online
.
Be sure to bring your own growler(s) too. They don’t yet have any for sale.
