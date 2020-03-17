Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Arts District

Apollo's Fire Launches a New Video Series

As a way of providing some programming you can enjoy at home, the local classical music group Apollo's Fire has just launched Music for the Soul, a semi-weekly series of online programs featuring concert videos, interviews and related reading.

Appropriately enough, the first episode, which came out today, is a special St. Patrick's Day edition. It features ten Celtic Christmas videos that feature a Celtic harp. After watching the 40-minute program, you can join a Facebook discussion group to discuss the clips and then watch another eight videos that feature "sparkling fiddle tunes and haunting ballads of the British Isles." Two more videos, one dubbed "Gartan Mother's Lullaby/Christ Child Lullaby" and the other called "Breakin' Up Christmas," are available as the "encore."

It doesn't cost anything to watch the videos or join the Facebook group, but since Apollo's Fire isn't performing during the COVID-19 crisis, the organization is asking for donations.



