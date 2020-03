CIFF Puts Out a Call for Donations

In the wake of the cancellation of what would've been the 44th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival, organizers have put out a call for donations "We are heartbroken that, as a Film Festival Family, we will not have the opportunity to experience CIFF44’s amazing films and talented filmmakers together," reads the press release sent out earlier today. "However, we support the decisions made by Mayor Frank Jackson and Governor Mike DeWine to protect the health and safety of all Ohioans in the face of COVID-19."Because so many of the Film Festival’s costs are spent in advance, they're largely not recoverable. Substantial income from ticket sales has been lost as well, leaving the organization with "unprecedented and extraordinary financial challenges – unlike anything our nonprofit organization has ever faced before."As a result, CIFF is asking for donations of any amount. CIFF44 sponsorships can also be turned into the donations, and instead of requesting a refund, you can donate the cost of tickets, memberships or any other purchases made in advance.

