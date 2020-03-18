Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Scene Lays Off Five Staff Members Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Fallout

Posted on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 2:22 PM

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cleveland Scene is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 5 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department including sales, production, editorial and circulation. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment we can’t offer a timeline.

In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of the Scene’s revenue comes from Clevelanders being able to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.



“I don't have the words to describe the level of despair I'm feeling about today's agonizing decisions,” Scene Publisher Andrew Zelman said. “My hope is that in the near future, we can bring these employees back and celebrate our 50th anniversary in July. Until then, our very small but scrappy staff remains committed to Cleveland, our advertisers and to delivering journalism for the city we love"

We don’t know what the future holds, but because Cleveland needs as much
information as possible during these trying times, we’ll be working our asses off to bring you the stories you need — and some you don’t. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.

It’s a hell of a time for everyone, but we’re up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.

With love,

The Cleveland Scene family

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

