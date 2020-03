West Side Market Vendors Now Offering Call-Ahead Ordering, Curbside Pickup

For all the concerns over how the city of Cleveland's red-taped, turtle-paced management of the West Side Market had slowed or hampered progress and hurt vendors before All of That happened last week, it shouldn't go unnoticed that the city has worked quickly with vendors since then to adapt to a world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on at least one front.The market, in case you were wondering, remains open for business as usual, because it's considered a grocery store.But vendors are now also offering call-ahead ordering and pickup outside of the market at two locations — one by the loading dock in back by the parking lot and the other on Lorain Ave.Participating vendor phone numbers are below.“Hats off to the city for keeping us open for now,” Don Whitaker of D.W. Whitaker Meats told the Plain Dealer . “(Market Manager) Felicia Hall has helped us throw this pick-up concept together with the tenants in a day or so. I’m sure there are going to be glitches at first, but we are trying to do our part with social distancing and minimizing the amount of people in the building while still feeding the public.”As always, as you grocery shop and stock up, do be sure to support the vendors whose livelihoods are at stake and the people they employee.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.