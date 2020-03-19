Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Bites

West Side Market Vendors Now Offering Call-Ahead Ordering, Curbside Pickup

Thursday, March 19, 2020

For all the concerns over how the city of Cleveland's red-taped, turtle-paced management of the West Side Market had slowed or hampered progress and hurt vendors before All of That happened last week, it shouldn't go unnoticed that the city has worked quickly with vendors since then to adapt to a world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on at least one front.

The market, in case you were wondering, remains open for business as usual, because it's considered a grocery store.

But vendors are now also offering call-ahead ordering and pickup outside of the market at two locations — one by the loading dock in back by the parking lot and the other on Lorain Ave.



Participating vendor phone numbers are below.

“Hats off to the city for keeping us open for now,” Don Whitaker of D.W. Whitaker Meats told the Plain Dealer. “(Market Manager) Felicia Hall has helped us throw this pick-up concept together with the tenants in a day or so. I’m sure there are going to be glitches at first, but we are trying to do our part with social distancing and minimizing the amount of people in the building while still feeding the public.”

As always, as you grocery shop and stock up, do be sure to support the vendors whose livelihoods are at stake and the people they employee.

PDF copy-of-covid-19-call-ahead-pick-up-strategy.pdf

