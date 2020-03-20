Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, March 20, 2020

C-Notes

Here's Depeche Mode's 2001 Concert at Blossom

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 7:31 AM

You're not going to a real concert for a good long while, but live music is good for the soul and should be consumed even while we're all quarantined so every once in awhile we'll dig up an old Cleveland show from YouTube to keep the mood light and the energy high.

Today, 2020 Rock Hall inductees Depeche Mode's 2001 show at Blossom from the Exciter tour. Set list below.


01 Easy Tiger/Dream On - intro
02 The Dead Of Night
03 The Sweetest Condition
04 Halo
05 Walking In My Shoes
06 Dream On
07 When The Body Speaks
08 Waiting For The Night
09 The Bottom Line
10 Breathe
11 Freelove
12 Enjoy The Silence
13 I Feel You
14 In Your Room
15 It's No Good
16 I Feel Loved
17 Personal Jesus
18 Home
19 Clean
20 Black Celebration
21 Never Let Me Down Again

