Here's Depeche Mode's 2001 Concert at Blossom

You're not going to a real concert for a good long while, but live music is good for the soul and should be consumed even while we're all quarantined so every once in awhile we'll dig up an old Cleveland show from YouTube to keep the mood light and the energy high.Today, 2020 Rock Hall inductees Depeche Mode's 2001 show at Blossom from the Exciter tour. Set list below.01 Easy Tiger/Dream On - intro02 The Dead Of Night03 The Sweetest Condition04 Halo05 Walking In My Shoes06 Dream On07 When The Body Speaks08 Waiting For The Night09 The Bottom Line10 Breathe11 Freelove12 Enjoy The Silence13 I Feel You14 In Your Room15 It's No Good16 I Feel Loved17 Personal Jesus18 Home19 Clean20 Black Celebration21 Never Let Me Down Again

