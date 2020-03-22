Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19

Posted By on Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 3:22 PM

STATE OF OHIO PHOTO
  • State of Ohio photo
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Health Director Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Sunday issued a "stay at home" order which mandates that all Ohioans stay in their homes for all but essential outings and closes down non-essential businesses as defined by the Dept. of Homeland Security.  (The list of essential businesses is included on page five of the document below.)

The order is the strictest yet in Ohio's incremental efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it makes official the recommendations that DeWine and Dr. Acton have been imploring Ohioans to take seriously for days.

DeWine said that "common sense" exceptions have been included in the state order, so people will still be permitted to leave their homes for groceries, carry-out meals, medical supplies and other essentials. People are permitted, indeed encouraged, to go outside for physical exercise (though not at public playgrounds) and are allowed to tend to family members, friends, and pets who may be in other homes and in need of care.



Essential businesses that remain open must adhere to health and safety protocols, including social distancing (at least six feet between workers) and regular cleaning. DeWine repeated that these protocols will now be part of an order, "not a suggestion," and that they can be enforced by both local health departments and law enforcement.

What DeWine calls the "stay at home" order has, in other states, been referred to as "Shelter in Place." California, New York and Illinois, along with New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana, have now all instituted versions of the same mandate. Ohio's will go into effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and is currently scheduled to last until April 6. That date is of course subject to change. 

DeWine also made an announcement about the state's daycare facilities. Starting Thursday, daycares will only be allowed to operate with a temporary pandemic childcare license. Facilities will be limited to a maximum of six children per classroom, what DeWine called a "dramatic" but necessary shift.

"We have not faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years," the governor said. "We are certainly at war. I don't know any other way to describe this. In a time of war, we have to make sacrifices."

Acton, too, continued to uncork wartime rhetoric, but said she had never been more hopeful that Ohioans would pull through the current pandemic.

"Today is the final order," she said. "It's absolutely essential that we don't do this in a piecemeal way. There's no time left. Listen to what Italy is telling us. Today is the day... This is not a joke. This is not a drill."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio rose to 351 Sunday, including 125 in Cuyahoga County (the highest number among the state's 88 counties), with 83 hospitalizations and three confirmed deaths. DeWine and Acton both reiterated that the current data does not tell the full story of the Coronavirus in Ohio.

"Even the data you'll see in the future is minimal because we are conserving all our available testing for the most high-risk and hospitalized front line workers," DeWine wrote on social media shortly before the press conference.

You can read the full order below.
PDF Ohio_STAYHOME.pdf

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. "Batten Down the Hatches": As COVID-19 Deaths Climb, DeWine, Acton Beg Ohioans to Stay Home Read More

  2. Today's One Good Thing: Fran DeWine's Chicken and Noodles Read More

  3. Here Are the Cleveland Grocery Stores With Special Hours Set Aside for Seniors to Shop Read More

  4. Ohio May Have Had its First Coronavirus Death Read More

  5. Cleveland Restaurants and Bars May Have Closed, But These Places Still Offer Take-Out and Delivery Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation