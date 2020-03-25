Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

704 Confirmed Cases,10 Deaths, 75 Intensive Care Hospitalizations. Ohio's Latest COVID-19 Data

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM

  The Ohio Channel/screengrab
Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced Wednesday that there were now 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 182 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Cuyahoga County remains the state's densest cluster of confirmed cases, with 206. Acton noted, however, that this data may be skewed by the location at which the test occurred, not the location of the patient.

By turns optimistic and solemn, Acton continued to stress the importance of the state's Stay Home order, and she urged Ohioans to remember that the available data was merely the "tip of the iceberg" because of limited testing capacity.



The Cleveland Clinic told Scene Wednesday that its testing capacity remained at about 1,000 tests per 24 hours, the majority of which are conducted at its drive-through testing site in University Circle and are reserved for those older than 61, younger than three and those with severe symptoms as determined by Cleveland Clinic doctors.

Among the new data that Acton shared Wednesday was the state's total tests conducted to date. As of 11 a.m., Ohio had conducted 14,764 tests. She said she hoped real-time data would be forthcoming on the state's coronavirus website.

Acton shared, as she did yesterday, that roughly 16 percent of the state's total confirmed cases (116) are healthcare workers. But again, she attributed that relatively high number to the prevalence of testing at healthcare facilities.

Seventy-five of the confirmed cases have been severe enough to require hospitalizations in intensive care units. This represents 11 percent of the total number of cases and 40 percent of the total hospitalizations.

Gov. Mike DeWine repeated what he did Tuesday: that Ohio may not see the peak of infections until May 1, which means Ohio could see increasing numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths for more than a month. 

Other than that, the most revealing stat disclosed at the Wednesday press conference was that the state's unemployment website was visited 400,000 times Tuesday, resulting in repeated logjams and temporary crashes.

***
Tags: , , , , , ,

