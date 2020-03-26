Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Scene & Heard

Dr. Amy Acton: Ohio Could See 6,000-8,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day at Peak Surge

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Amy Acton (3/26/20). - OHIOCHANNEL.ORG
  • Ohiochannel.org
  • Dr. Amy Acton (3/26/20).
Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton made a shocking prediction at Thursday's COVID-19 press conference: During "peak surge," she said, Ohio could see as many as 6,000-8,000 new cases of the coronavirus every day.

Given the state's limited testing capacity, in which tests are reserved for the highest risk patients, Acton said there'd be no way to document those numbers conclusively. But Ohio would certainly see the impact at hospitals and intensive care units across the state.

For now, the virus's slope continues its steady rise—867 total cases, 223 total hospitalizations and 15 total deaths as of Thursday afternoon—but Acton presented slides of new models created by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University which showed that, if not for the state's early aggressive actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Ohio could be at peak levels of infection today.



By physically distancing as much as possible, Acton said, Ohioans had likely reduced the impact on hospitals in the state by 50-75 percent.

"But we need to do more," she said. "We are buying time. The further we spread out the infection, the more time hospitals have to equip themselves."

Gov. DeWine said that Ohio must pursue a "big expansion" of hospital beds, suggesting that "nearly double" the current capacity would be prudent. Acton said additional capacity will become increasingly vital as the virus spreads and symptoms become more severe. Patients with COVID-19 can sometimes require stays as long as 20 days. 

She likened the hospital capacity dynamic to a restaurant planning ahead for a busy night, and managers and servers trying to "flip tables" in an hour or an hour-and-a-half to accommodate as many customers as possible.

"What we're dealing with is kind of like a long, four-course meal," she said.

Acton also unveiled a statewide dashboard for COVID-19 data. In addition to the daily updates that the state has provided on its website, the dashboard makes available county-level and demographic data. It was assembled by Acton's team of analysts in the state health department, whom she affectionately calls "The Force."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Phone Data Shows That Ohio is Very Good at Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. This Shit's No Joke: Waffle House Closes 418 Locations Due to Coronavirus, Including Some in Ohio Read More

  3. 704 Confirmed Cases,10 Deaths, 75 Intensive Care Hospitalizations. Ohio's Latest COVID-19 Data Read More

  4. Ohio Supreme Court Rules City of Cleveland Doesn't Have to Pay $13.2 Million Judgment to Wrongfully Convicted Man Read More

  5. Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation