Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Lawmakers Extend Primary to April 28 with No In-Person Voting; Voter Rights Groups Protest

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge CITYBEAT
  • CityBeat

Ohioans will have until April 28 to vote via absentee ballot in the primary, the Ohio General Assembly decided yesterday. However, most residents will not be given the opportunity to vote in person following the last-minute suspension of the March 17 election due to fear of the spread of COVID-19.

The legislature's move has drawn ire from some voting rights groups, who wanted more time for voters to cast ballots.

The decision by the Ohio House and Senate was part of a larger package aimed at mitigating economic damage in Ohio caused by the novel coronavirus, which has swept through countries around the world. That bill also allows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to spend from the state's $3.6 billion rainy day fund, extends unemployment benefits, extends the state's tax deadline, waives K-12 testing requirements this year and bars utilities from shutting off water during the crisis,



The World Health Organization has declared the spread of the virus a pandemic. As of yesterday, the disease had caused 10 deaths, 182 hospital admissions and 75 visits to intensive care among its 704 confirmed cases in Ohio.

For a vote to count in the Ohio primary, mail-in ballots must be dropped off at local boards of election by 7:30 p.m. April 28 or postmarked by April 27 and received by May 8. Votes that have already been cast will count. A small group of voters — those with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness — will be permitted to vote in person.

In a wrenching last minute back-and-forth, on March 16 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he wished to close the polls due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and hold in-person voting June 2 instead.

But Ohio law doesn't give DeWine or Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose that power, so private citizens filed a lawsuit to stop the election in Franklin County Courts. When a county judge declined to intervene and stop the election, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton ordered polls closed using powers to stop contagion that the DeWine administration says are accorded to her under state law.

Under the new law passed unanimously through the state House and Senate, every voter in the state will get a postcard giving instructions on how to obtain an absentee ballot and the deadlines for voting. They would then have to print off or request from their county board of elections an application, after which the state would mail them a ballot and a postage-paid envelope.

Voting rights groups, including the Ohio ACLU and others, have suggested they could challenge the decision in court.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio says that the April 28 deadline is unworkable, will disenfranchise many state residents and doesn't allow for voter registration up to 30 days before the election as required by federal law. That group has pushed for a primary in mid-May at the earliest.

"Only people who are already registered, have printers in their homes, fill out the form correctly the first time, and get lucky with the mail will get to cast a ballot," the group tweeted as the state Senate passed the bill.
The Ohio Association of Elections Officials represents the state's 88 county boards of elections. In a letter sent to legislators yesterday, they too say the deadline is unworkable.

“Local election officials share no desire to drag out the election one day further than necessary,” they wrote. “But in reviewing the requirements of the bill, especially noting its (well-conceived) reliance on mail, there are simply too many steps in the process to allow ample time for voters to receive and vote their ballots in the time frames allotted.”

Republican Secretary of State LaRose too wanted more time for voters. He supported DeWine's call for a June 2 in-person primary, with extended absentee voting beforehand.

“It’s disappointing that they’ve instead chosen to significantly reduce the time provided for Ohio to bring this primary to a close,” LaRose said in a statement. “Though I advocated for a different plan, the legislature has spoken, and I will uphold my oath of office by doing everything in my power over the next 34 days to ensure that every Ohio voter has the opportunity to safely make their voice heard.”

DeWine is expected to sign the legislation soon.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Phone Data Shows That Ohio is Very Good at Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. This Shit's No Joke: Waffle House Closes 418 Locations Due to Coronavirus, Including Some in Ohio Read More

  3. 704 Confirmed Cases,10 Deaths, 75 Intensive Care Hospitalizations. Ohio's Latest COVID-19 Data Read More

  4. Ohio Supreme Court Rules City of Cleveland Doesn't Have to Pay $13.2 Million Judgment to Wrongfully Convicted Man Read More

  5. Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation