Thursday, March 26, 2020

Arts District

Today's One Good Thing: Stream 'Saint Frances,' Help Cleveland Cinemas

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge OSCILLOSCOPE FILMS
  • Oscilloscope Films
Every day, while most things in this forsaken world suck, we'll offer one thing, just one little thing, that doesn't.

Today:

Cleveland Cinemas has partnered with Oscilloscope Films to stream "Saint Frances," an award-winning comedy that took home an audience nod at SXSW last year and that was set to open at Cedar Lee before All Of This Happened.



What's this "Saint Frances" about? Glad you asked: "Flailing thirty-four-year-old Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances’s moms. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys and shit-shows of becoming a part of someone else’s family.


Go here, pay $12, half of which goes to Cleveland Cinemas, which can't operate right now, and enjoy a movie that has drawn these rave reviews on its way to a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes:

"Saint Frances" hits a sweet spot that's really sweet. — NPR

"A charming, nuanced story with plenty to say about making just that sort of superficial judgment and about what people are actually going through beneath their carefully crafted appearances." — Washington Post

"Saint Frances explores the ways in which women at all stages of life present one face to the world while hiding another — because it’s what we’ve been taught, and it’s what often comes easiest. Here, we see women finally becoming comfortable with revealing their true faces." — Nashville Scene

(Thanks to Crain's for pointing out the deal.)

