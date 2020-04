Ohio Restaurants and Bars Now Permitted to Sell Carry-Out Alcoholic Beverages

You will now be able to order an alcoholic beverage (or two) to wash down your takeout or delivery meal in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine's daily COVID-19 press briefing.The governor announced on April 7 that an emergency rule was passed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission which will allow businesses with on-premise liquor permits to deliver and sell alcoholic beverages to be consumed at home.The new rule allows customers to order two, prepackaged beverages per meal."All drinks must be closed and remain closed during transport as per open container law," a tweet by DeWine reads. And the drinks cannot contain more than two ounces of spirit per container.The new rule also allows breweries to sell beer and wine that are not their own without the purchase of food — but a food purchase is required if they want to sell high-proof liquor."This rule will remain in effect for up to 120 days unless rescinded by the Liquor Control Commission, whichever occurs first," says a release.

