Friday, April 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

This Week's Updated Map of Cuyahoga County COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM

CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH
  • Cuyahoga County Board of Health

With the usual cautions issued that very few people have been tested overall and that it's impossible in most cases to tell where someone was infected, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health again released a map of COVID-19 infections (746, excluding the city of Cleveland, which had 259 cases of its own) by zip code. The numbers reflect where patients have said they live.

Twenty-two people have died in Cuyahoga County, two of those in the city of Cleveland, due to COVID-19; no new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, though cases in general continue to climb.

Matching trends elsewhere in the nation, the virus is disproportionately affecting the local black community — the county's medical director, Dr. Heidi Gullett, said 39% of Cuyahoga County COVID-19 infections are in the black community even though black people make up only 30% of county's total population.

