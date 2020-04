This Week's Updated Map of Cuyahoga County COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

With the usual cautions issued that very few people have been tested overall and that it's impossible in most cases to tell where someone was infected, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health again released a map of COVID-19 infections (746, excluding the city of Cleveland, which had 259 cases of its own) by zip code. The numbers reflect where patients have said they live.Twenty-two people have died in Cuyahoga County, two of those in the city of Cleveland, due to COVID-19; no new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, though cases in general continue to climb.Matching trends elsewhere in the nation, the virus is disproportionately affecting the local black community — the county's medical director, Dr. Heidi Gullett, said 39% of Cuyahoga County COVID-19 infections are in the black community even though black people make up only 30% of county's total population.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.