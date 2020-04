Here's A Nice Story About Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, Akron, and a Guitar Coming Full Circle

The photos didn’t show the area where I dropped it but I thought hey there is a chance.



I got the guitar a few weeks ago and it has the same damage to the body. I got my guitar back for my 40th birthday.https://t.co/oxcMaQU8rN pic.twitter.com/bpudhftMRN — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) April 15, 2020

Gather round, readers, for story time with Patrick Carney.The Akron native and Black Keys drummer is just a lonely boy these days, and he's not the only one, so he popped over to Twitter last night to shine a little light into our heavy souls with a sweet little story about a birthday and a guitar. The thread, extrapolated for easier reading, is below. Enjoy."I was obsessed with Nirvana around 1993/1994. I wanted a fender mustang so badly because of course that was the guitar Cobain used. One day in March 1994 in the Akron Beacon Journal classified ads I saw a listing for a 1964 daphne blue Fender mustang for 175 bucks."Easily 400 bucks cheaper then what they were worth at the time. My dad drove me to this guys house and I bought the guitar. Cobain killed himself a few weeks later. It was my prized possession."A few years later I’m playing in my friend David’s garage and I drop the fucking thing and smash the enamel and paint and dent the body. I was so fucking bummed about it. The thing was mint and I just fucked it up. I decided around this time to trade it for a Jazz bass and telecaster. I traded with my buddy Andy. He loved it but eventually needed money and sold it to his brother Matt who covered the fucking thing in stickers and traded it ultimately for a NECK TATTOO."The neck tattoo artist took it to a friend of ours in town (Dan Johnson who is now Dan’s guitar tech) to sell it for him. He posted it on EBay and it sold to someone."So a few weeks with my 40th birthday approaching I thought I should get myself a 1964 daphne blue mustang."I found one listed on Reverb that has been refinished by Lay’s guitar shop in Akron Ohio and it’s daphne blue the seller is in Texas.... I bought it. I just thought there is a chance some how this is mine."The photos didn’t show the area where I dropped it but I thought hey there is a chance."I got the guitar a few weeks ago and it has the same damage to the body. I got my guitar back for my 40th birthday."