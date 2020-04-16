Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Voters Urged to Act Fast to Cast Vote-by-Mail Ballot for April 28th Primary

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — March 17 has passed, but Ohio's 2020 presidential primary is not over.

Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the closure of polling locations, Ohioans now can vote by mail until April 28.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the state already has a convenient absentee-voting system, which is routinely used by about 25% of voters. But he notes time is short to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary.

"Our postal carriers are out there working hard, and it takes time for the mail to get things to you," he states. "So the biggest mistake would be waiting to request your absentee ballot.



"It's time to act and it's really simple. It only takes you a few minutes. Whether there's a pandemic or not, your voice really matters."

Voters can print their own absentee ballot request form online at voteohio.gov, or call their local county board of election and have a request sent.

Ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27. People with disabilities and those who do not have a home mailing address may vote in person at their local board, but only on April 28.

Additional voting information is available by calling 1-877-SOS-OHIO (1-877-767-6446).

Jason Smith, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Ohio, says the organization is working with the secretary of state to make sure all voters know how to participate in the primary. He says that outreach and education especially are important for older adults.

"People over 65 continue to show up at polls far more than any other age group and tend to have a strong preference for voting in person," he points out. "And this new voting-by-mail process that we have for the primary is very new."

Smith says at AARP.org/oh there is key information about voting in the 2020 primary, and the organization is providing videos, timelines and other resources through both social and print media.

"We also are buying ad space in over 60 newspapers on Sunday, April 19, where folks can actually cut out their ballot request form and send it in to their board of elections if they don't have access to a printer to be able to print that request at home," he states.

LaRose contends that Ohio has been a leader in election security, and explains that ballots that already have been cast in the primary are safe at local boards of elections behind double lock and key.

"There's a secure room where there's two locks on the door," he explains. "The Democratic Party has one key and the Republican Party has another key, and that's one of those ways that we all keep each other honest and make sure that there's bipartisan supervision of the entire process."

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

  2. 'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns Read More

  3. If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, Someone is Looking for You Read More

  4. Ohio Sues Chagrin Falls Man for Hoarding, Price Gouging on Thousands of N95 Masks Read More

  5. Cleveland APL Asking for Help Identifying Man Seen Kicking Cat on Instagram Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation