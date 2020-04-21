Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Failure to Support Vehicle Pollution Standards Hurts GM in Customer Survey

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 1:28 PM

(INSAPPHOWETRUST/FLICKR)
  (InSapphoWeTrust/Flickr)

COLUMBUS, OH — A new poll suggests automakers in Ohio and other states would be wise to accelerate investment in clean-car technology.

A survey of General Motors vehicle owners found the company's favorability with customers dropped from 93% to 44% after vehicle owners learned about GM's failure to support vehicle pollution standards.

Pollster Matt George said customers expressed lower opinions of the company when they learned of GM's involvement in a lawsuit over states' rights to set stricter tailpipe standards.

"We also gave information about how GM has laid off nearly 15,000 American workers - specifically in Lordstown, Ohio, they closed the entire plant," George said. "This plant produced the Chevy Cruze, which was one of GM's most fuel-efficient vehicles."



More than 1,000 workers lost their jobs when the plant closed, and the company cited a changing consumer climate. George noted the company posted a nearly $3 billion profit in the same quarter.

The poll also found 3 in 4 GM owners said they would have a better opinion of the automaker if the company reversed course and opposed the Trump administration's move to revoke California's stricter emission standards.

A 2018 Automotive Trends report ranked GM third-to-last among car manufacturers in both fuel efficiency and emissions metrics between 2013 and 2018. George said that reveals a pattern of questionable corporate behavior.

"They have in some sense broken a promise to consumers after their bailout in 2009 when they said that they would create more fuel-efficient vehicles," he said. "Once their consumers find that hasn't really happened, they're much less likely to purchase a GM vehicle in the future."

George noted the drop in customer loyalty could be felt at the dealership level in lost sales. A similar poll of Toyota owners earlier this year found the company's favorability fell by about one-third as a result of its failure to support strong vehicle-pollution standards.

