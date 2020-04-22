Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Greg Dulli Reschedules Beachland Ballroom Date for Sept. 15
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:33 PM
Afghan Whigs singer Greg Dulli originally intended to embark on a spring tour in support of his terrific new solo album, Random Desire
Due to coronavirus concerns, he had to scrap the dates, including a Beachland Ballroom
Earlier today, he announced rescheduled dates for the tour.
He's now slated to perform at the Beachland Ballroom on Sept. 15. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.
