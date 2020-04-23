Best CBD Oils 2020 - Top Products Reviewed

click to enlarge
CBD oil is a popular supplement for a myriad of different health conditions. Some of the most common examples include arthritis
, chronic pain
, anxiety
, or sleep deprivation
. Others use the supplement for its general health-promoting benefits.
The problem is that not all CBD oils work as advertised — it's important you order products from a reputable company to avoid wasting your money on inept CBD oils.
There are a lot of products on the market that contain much lower concentrations of CBD or other active ingredients than advertised on the bottle. Others are made from cheap hemp imported overseas — a lot of which contains harmful contaminants or unauthorized pesticides that can undermine the benefits of the oil.
In order to help you make a smart decision when buying CBD oil, we’ve put together a list of the top-rated CBD oils in America. All of these products are made on American soil, from organically-grown hemp, from a company that provides full-transparency in their claims with independent lab testing.
Let’s jump straight in with our favorite CBD brands for 2020.
Top-Rated CBD Oils For 2020
1. Royal CBD Oil - Editor’s Pick
Royal CBD
is known for its high-grade hemp extracts, which they use to manufacture this CBD oil as well as their other CBD products
: including CBD capsules
, gummies
, and cream
.
This company is very well-known in the industry — just search the name Royal CBD and you’re going to find a ton of 5-star reviews on the company's products. You can find this oil featured on popular online publications such as Weed News
, Daily CBD
, HMHB
, CFAH
, Teen Wire
, WeBeHigh
, and more.
The company was founded out of frustration with the direction the CBD industry was headed back in 2016 with so many scammy companies entering the market. The team has done a great job at using this motivation to push out some seriously top-notch products over the years.
This CBD oil comes in four different strengths — 250, 500, 1000
, and 2500
mg per 1 oz bottle.
This is a full-spectrum product, so it’s going to have a strong hemp taste. For those who don’t like the natural flavor of hemp, you can also get this oil with added peppermint, vanilla, or berry flavor — all three mask the natural “grassy” flavor of hemp extracts very well.
Advantages
- Full-spectrum extract takes advantage of the entourage effect (whole-plant synergy)
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee
- Available in multiple strengths and flavors — there’s something for everybody
Disadvantages
- You can only buy this oil online (not sold to dispensaries)
- The unflavored option has a strong hemp flavor
2. Gold Bee CBD Oil - Runner Up
Gold Bee
is a much smaller company than Royal CBD but is rising in popularity very quickly.
Despite being a newcomer to the space, Gold Bee has won several awards for their CBD oils
, and have already been featured as a recommended up and coming brand by several prominent online publications.
The main driver for the company's success has been their meticulous attention to detail. Every flower bud and leaf is visually inspected before entering the extraction process. The founder goes by the motto that top-shelf hemp extract can only be made if the starting hemp is top-shelf too.
Gold Bee has been in the organic horticultural space for a long-time already and sells a variety of other superfoods. Their connection in the industry has allowed them to secure some of the best hemp in the business — primarily from organic farms in the state of California.
Gold Bee CBD oils come in three potencies — 300, 600, and 1200 mg per 1 oz bottle. They’re sold as both the raw, unflavored version (strong hemp flavor) or a honey-flavored oil which does an excellent job at cutting the hemp flavor from the oil.
Keep your eyes on this brand. They’re growing very quickly and are on track to becoming one of the most awarded CBD oil brands in North America.
Pros
Cons
- Made from full-spectrum organically-grown hemp extracts
- Available in both unflavored and honey-flavored options
- Made in small-batch runs to maintain optimal quality in the final product
- Excellent cost to potency ratio for these oils (especially the 1200 mg bottle)
- Limited batch sizes mean these oils are sometimes out of stock (usually restocked within about 2 weeks)
3. CBD Pure
CBD Pure doesn’t offer much of a backstory on their products, but the company’s CBD oils speak for themselves.
The company makes its oil with a full-spectrum hemp extract from plants grown organically on Washington farms. The terpene content of this extract is much lower than Gold Bee, which means the effects are slightly dulled, but it dramatically improves the flavor.
This is a good brand to go with if you don’t like the natural taste of hemp, but want to use full-spectrum hemp oil.
You can find this oil in three different potencies — 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1000 mg. The company used to sell a 100 mg bottle of oil as well but has since pulled it from their lineup after there were complaints of it being too dilute.
Even with the 100 mg bottle missing, we highly recommend going for the 600 or 1000 mg bottles for anything beyond general health promotion. When it comes to using CBD, most people need doses of around 20 mg per serving, which requires a lot of oil from lower-potency CBD products.
What really makes this brand stand out is its 90-day money-back guarantee — which is about three times as long as most of its competitors.
Pros
Cons
- High-grade full-spectrum hemp extract
- On the low-end in terms of cost
- 90-day satisfaction guarantee
- Very smooth flavor profile despite no flavor options
Summary: What Are The Best CBD Oils To Buy?
- Terpene ratios are the lowest on this list
- The highest potency is only 1000 mg per 1 oz bottle
It’s ironic that a supplement used to reduce headaches can cause such a headache when it comes to shopping.
There are thousands of different CBD oils on the market today — all at completely different price points, quality levels, strengths, and overall value. It can be incredibly frustrating to shop for this product when every company claims to be the best — when few are even worth your money at all.
We understand the frustration, we’ve gone through it ourselves.
This is why we’ve decided to offer a shortlist of what we view as the best CBD oils currently available. All three of the brands listed above deliver high-value for the product you end up with, especially when you choose the larger bottle sizes (this is true for most CBD companies).
Additionally, all three brands offer satisfaction guarantees on their products — so if you aren't completely satisfied, you can get your money back.
In general, when shopping for CBD oil, make sure to look for third-party testing, satisfaction guarantees, and a clear origin for the source hemp used to make the oil. As long as you follow these general guidelines you should be able to avoid the worst CBD oil options without wasting your money.