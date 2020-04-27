Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

Scene & Heard

It Has Come To My Attention That I Know Way More Than Dr. Anthony Fauci

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click image OPEN OHIO RALLY 4/20/20 - BECKER1999/FLICKRCC
  • Open Ohio Rally 4/20/20 - Becker1999/FlickrCC

If you’ve read the comments section of any respected website over the past year, certainly you’re aware of my expertise ranging from, but not limited to:
The Constitution. Venezuela. Libtards. The Founding Fathers. Regulating the uterus. Martial arts. Jesus. World of Warcraft. Babes. And how the ’97 Olmsted Falls Bulldogs would have totally won state if coach let me start at middle linebacker instead of Chad Weaver. (Complete, unabridged remarks on Chad Weaver available upon request.)

What you may not know is that I’m now a leading authority on infectious disease.

How did I obtain this knowledge? The right way. Through the School of Hard Knocks. And seeing memes on Facebook. And watching a few minutes of Hannity each night before dinner. Which I now have to make myself. Because my wife left last September. And may or may not be hiding out at her sister’s place in North Carolina. A matter I plan to fully investigate once the restraining order expires.

Clearly this exhaustive research grants me the right to categorically reject the opinions of so-called “experts,” who know way less than me, as evidenced by my use of the phrase “so-called” earlier in this sentence.



Unlike them, I am not biased, for I do not rely on discredited notions of science or study or clinical analysis to reach my findings. I have developed a foolproof method of divining truth from fiction:

Anything that coincides with my existing beliefs: Truth.

Anything that doesn’t: Sheeple feed spread by Bill Gates and/or Alyssa Milano and/or 5G towers in Great Britain.

This exacting methodology has allowed me, in just a few short days, to declare myself way more knowledgeable than anyone else. This includes so-called “Dr.” Anthony Fauci, who says things that will inconvenience me and probably hasn’t even converted his AR-15 to fully automatic, so how can he possibly be trusted?
Anthony Fauci hates freedom.

I, on the other hand, am BFF with freedom. I have a shrine to Lindsey Graham in my back yard to prove it. Which is why you’ll now find me protesting at the statehouse. Because I have declared it perfectly safe to restart the economy.

Surely you’ve admired the photos of me in the news. Jutting chin under performance sunglasses, posing in camo with my Ruger AR-556, the very essence of virility. It’s a look that says, “Don’t Tread on This 100% Red-Blooded Patriot Who Happens to Be Available Because His Wife Won’t Likely Be Returning; DM Me If Interested.”

It’s also a look that says freedom. Give me Bob Evans or give me death. The cure can’t be worse than the disease. And I want a haircut.

What do you get when socialism is allowed to fester? They close the goddamned Great Clips. That’s what.

Some of you have questioned my scholarly bone fides, noting that I proudly fly the Confederate flag, which makes me a so-called “racist,” since “freedom” and “slavery” are “mutually exclusive.”

Wrong again, Commander Cuck.

The Civil War wasn’t fought over slavery. It was fought over the liberty to own slaves. Big difference.

If my enormously brave stance means I must spend two hours on a Thursday looking really good in camo, I’m willing to make that sacrifice. And if someone else must die to cast off the yoke of tyranny, I’m willing to make that sacrifice too. As long as it’s my ex-wife. Or Chad Weaver.

For I am a patriot. And an infectious disease expert. Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Coronavirus, COVID-19

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Frank Jackson is Alive and Well, But He's Failing as Cleveland's Mayor at the Worst Possible Time Read More

  2. DeWine: Until There's a Vaccine, Life in Ohio Isn't Opening Up Normally Read More

  3. Best CBD Oils 2020 - Top Products Reviewed Read More

  4. Ohio Restaurant Association Drafts Recommended Guidelines for State Restaurant Reopenings Read More

  5. Media Watchdog Names Sean Hannity as a Chief Source of Coronavirus Misinformation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation