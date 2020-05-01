Update: Inkcarceration Has Been Cancelled

click to enlarge
Update:
Set to take place in July at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, the annual Inkcarceration festival has been cancelled.
“It is with extremely sad hearts that we must announce the cancellation of Inkcarceration Festival 2020," reads a statement the show's organizers issued this morning. "We’re sure this doesn’t come as a major surprise given the number of festivals and concerts our industry has already lost and will continue to lose this year. Let us be clear, this is heartbreaking for us. Ohio is our home, and this festival means so much to us, and we know it means a lot to you, as well. We held out as long as we could and worked extremely hard to find a way to make Inkcarceration happen this year — including exploring the possibility of a fall festival — but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we must put the safety of fans, workers and bands first and follow the advice of health officials. Rest assured that festivals WILL come back, and Inkcarceration isn’t going anywhere."
The festival is scheduled to return to Mansfield on July 16, 17 and 18 of 2021.
All ticket refund options will be posted on the Inkcarceration website, and details regarding refunds will also be emailed to ticket purchasers at noon on Monday.
Original Post 12/18/2019:
Earlier today, promoters of Inkcarceration
, the annual metal festival that takes place at the Ohio State Reformatory that’s also known as the Shawshank prison in Mansfield on July 10, 11, and 12, announced that Limp Bizkit, Weezer and Blink 182 will headline the third iteration of the festival.
“We are extremely humbled by the support the fans put behind this festival in 2019 and wanted to bring them something even bigger in 2020,” the production team says in a statement. “For year three, we put together an extremely eclectic lineup that brings together all forms of rock. This festival is becoming known as the most unique event in the country, so we wanted to construct a lineup as unique as the venue itself! And, of course, it's still the only rock festival held at a famous haunted prison! Expect lots of site upgrades from VIP to camping. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!”
The festival will feature more than 40 bands on two outdoors stages, and 60 tattoo artists will be on hand as well. There will be reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, camping and the return of the popular haunted house attraction Escape from Blood Prison.
Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, Underoath, Hollywood Undead, Steel Panther, Falling in Reverse, Candlebox, Badflower, Atreyu, Static-X , Puddle of Mudd, New Politics, All That Remains, We Came as Romans, the Devil Wears Prada, Emmure, Attila, Stick to Your Guns, New Years Day, Escape the Fate, Cold, Carnifex, The Aquadolls, Band-Maid, Stitched Up Heart, September Mourning, Damn Nation, Paralandra, Along Came a Spider, A Killers Confession, MissYou, Sink the Ship, Dread Engine, Mollo Rilla and Saving Escape are all slated to perform as well.
Tickets are on sale now.
