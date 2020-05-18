A Cleveland Hero Has Made a Lido Lounge for Squirrels

Parker Warren is the quarantine hero that Cleveland needs right now. The Lakewood resident had been doing the standard lockdown routine — Zoom happy hours and so forth — when he noticed a squirrel in his yard that was inching closer and closer to his home.View this post on Instagram
SquirreLido Lounge Grand Opening! $5 cover, free parking, 4 squirrels, 1 chipmunk and free peanuts! Please welcome the beautiful Chippy to the main stage. Fluffy is making her way to the VIP. Watch them shake their tails to your favorite song, Squirrels, Squirrels, Squirrels! (Sung in the tune of Motley Crüe: Girls, Girls, Girls)
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.