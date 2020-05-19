Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Ohio Student Association to Host a Virtual Concert to Benefit the Incarcerated Community

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge let_them_go_cover.jpg
At 7 p.m. on Friday, local acts Kyle Kidd & Pete Saudek, Collin Miller and Teezy From the Chair will perform as part of Let Them Go!, a virtual concert to benefit the incarcerated community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio prisons and jails are the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and in Marion County, a huge percentage of the prison’s population has tested positive for Covid-19.



“What’s more—lockdowns, lack of personal protective equipment, and decreased food services have made life inside the prison even more dangerous and inhumane,” reads a press release about the event. “Support our incarcerated neighbors, friends and family, as well as our local artist-activists by joining us for a virtual concert.”

The concert will air on Facebook Live.

Tickets start at $7, and proceeds will go to the Bail Project, which will send donations to people who are incarcerated pretrial and will also help returning citizens.

