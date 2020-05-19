Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ukrainian Oligarch Who Amassed Downtown Cleveland Real Estate with Laundered Funds is Under Investigation

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 6:53 PM

click to enlarge Three of the Optima Ventures current and former properties: Crowne Plaza Hotel, AECOM Building, One Cleveland Center - "IMG_2485"BY JEFFPYLE IS LICENSED UNDER CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
  • "IMG_2485"by jeffpyle is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
  • Three of the Optima Ventures current and former properties: Crowne Plaza Hotel, AECOM Building, One Cleveland Center
BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday that Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian oligarch who became the largest owner of commercial real estate in downtown Cleveland using allegedly laundered funds, is now under investigation by U.S. authorities.

A Federal grand jury in Cleveland, the FBI and an international money laundering and kleptocracy team from the Justice Department are all working to piece together the elaborate financial puzzle of which Kolomoisky was the center.



The investigation, reports BuzzFeed, "represents a rare effort by the US justice system to target an influential oligarch and trace the millions that he and his associates allegedly sent through US correspondent banks." The investigation has been ongoing fore more than a year, and a U.S. team has made at least one fact-finding mission to Ukraine, having received assistance from authorities there.

As detailed in a lawsuit filed in Delaware last year. Kolomoisky and his partner, Gennadiy Bogolyubovv, allegedly used a Ukrainian bank they founded in 2006 as a "personal piggy bank." They allegedly created a complex network of shell companies to launder funds and acquire millions of square feet of U.S. real estate, including the Cleveland portfolio, while enriching themselves and their associates. Kolomoisky has denied the substance of that lawsuit.

Scene reported on the alleged financial crimes, dubbed the "Optima Schemes," last summer. But Kolomoisky made national headlines more recently during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

As BuzzFeed reported in July, 2019, two "unofficial operatives" reporting to Trump's personal lawyer met with Kolomoisky in an attempt to set up a meeting between Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskey, ostensibly to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Kolomoisky reportedly refused.

The relationship and looming tension between the Ukrainian President and Kolomoisky is at the center of Wednesday's reporting.

Zelenskey and Ukraine's prosecutor "could face a difficult decision," BuzzFeed writes, "as to whether they would stand in the way in case of an indictment or allow the process to unfold."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Hero Has Made a Lido Lounge for Squirrels Read More

  2. Addressing Patio Concerns, Lago Ruminates on Nature of Art, TownHall GM Says 'Go Back to the Country You Came From' Read More

  3. Despite Increased Demand, Cleveland Butcher Shops in No Danger of Running Out of Quality Meat Read More

  4. DeWine: Restaurants That Ignore Patio Guidelines Could Lose Liquor License Read More

  5. The Tragic Backstory Behind Chuck E. Cheese's New 'Premium' Takeout Pizza Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation