Savage Love: Is It Bad I Find Erotic Fiction About Nazis Really Hot?

click to enlarge Joe Newton

Seeking out child porn — searching for it online, downloading it, collecting images of children being raped and sexually abused — is problematic (and illegal) because it creates demand for more child porn, which results in more children being raped and sexually abused. The cause-and-effect is obvious, FASH, the victims are real, and the harm done is incalculable.But while it may discomfort someone to know a nice married lady who donates to all the right causes is furiously masturbating to dirty stories about hot guys in Nazi uniforms doing each other, FASH, no one ever has to know that. So you do no harm — not even the supposed harm of discomforting someone — when you privately enjoy the fucked-up stories you enjoy. And while there are doubtless some actual Nazis who enjoy reading dirty stories about other Nazis, most people turned on by dirty stories about Nazis are turned on despite themselves and their politics. Transgressive sexual fantasies don't arouse us because they violate societal norms and expectations (in safe and controlled manner), FASH, but because they allow us to violate our sense of ourselves too (ditto). Just as a feminist can have rape fantasies without actually wanting to be raped herself or for anyone else to be raped, a person can have sexual fantasies about hot guys in Nazi uniforms doing each other without wanting Nazis to come to power.I have to say it was a easier to give anti-Nazi Nazi fetishists like you a pass — to shrug and say "you do you," but please keep it to yourself — before racist demagogues, white supremacists, and anti-Semites started marching around waving Trump flags. But no one picks their kinks and being told "that shouldn't turn you on" has never made a problematic or transgressive kink less arousing. And when you consider the number of non-erotic novels, movies, and television shows the culture cranks out year after year — and how many actually trivialize fascism (I'm talking to you, Hunters) — it seems insane to draw a line and say, "OK, this story about Nazis isn't OK because that lady over there masturbated while reading it in private."You went from overhearing kinky sex to eavesdropping on it — meaning, you went from accidentally hearing your neighbors fucking to intently listening as your neighbors fucked. And you needed to do that. You heard something that sounded violent, but hearing more led you to guess it was consensual sex, and listening all the way to the end — all the way through the aftercare — confirmed your guess was correct. So for your own peace of mind, TVN, you needed to keep listening. But you don't need to listen next time. If it triggers you to hear your neighbors fucking, don't listen. Close the window and crank up some music or go for a walk and listen to a podcast.That said, TVN, you raise an interesting ethical question: Are kinksters — particularly the kind of kinksters who enjoy verbal abuse and impact play — obligated to keep it down? While I think people should be considerate of their neighbors, people are allowed to have sex in their own homes, TVN, and it's not like vanilla sex is always quiet. But if the sex a couple enjoys could easily be misinterpreted as abuse or violence by someone who accidentally overhears it, that couple might wanna close the window and turn up some music themselves — not only to avoid alarming the neighbors, but to spare themselves the hassle of explaining their kinks to a cop.For the record, I would tell a person who enjoys a good single-tail whipping to find a soundproof dungeon to enjoy that in (because that shit is loud), but I wouldn't tell a person who screams her head off during PIV intercourse to find a soundproof box (even though her shit is just as loud). Instead, I would urge her fuck at 8 p.m., when most people are awake, rather than 2 a.m., when most people are asleep. (It can be annoying listening to someone screamfuck, but it's even more annoying to have your sleep ruined by a screamfucker.) Is this a double standard? Perhaps. But it's one I'm willing to endorse.1. It isn't. 2. At some point. 3. I will.Hey, Everybody: Me and Nancy and the tech-savvy/at-risk youth will be doing a special Savage Love Livestream on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. PST. You can send your questions to livestream@savagelovecast.com or ask them live during the event. I'll answer as many as I can in one fun-filled Zoom meeting! Tickets are $10 and all proceeds from the Savage Love Livestream will be donated to Northwest Harvest, a nonprofit that distributes food to more than 370 food banks in Washington state. Go to savagelovecast.com/events to get tickets!