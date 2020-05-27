Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

C-Notes

Update: The Doobie Brothers Postpone Their 50th Anniversary Tour to 2021

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge The Doobie Brothers performing at Blossom earlier this year. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • The Doobie Brothers performing at Blossom earlier this year.
Update: The Doobie Brothers have just announced that they've postponed the 50th anniversary tour that would've brought them to Blossom in July.

The band will now perform at the venue on Sept. 9 of next year. They're also slated to be inducted into the Rock Hall when the Inductions take place in November.



“This decision has been made with the health and safety of the Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew, and local employees in mind,” the band says in a statement about the tour's postponement.

Original tickets will be honored, and refunds are reportedly available as well.

Original Post 11/19/2019: The Doobie Brothers have just announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding. To mark the occasion, band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

“We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour as it's a celebration of the band’s entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music,” says Johnston in a press release announcing the tour.

The band, which has been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall, will perform on July 22 at Blossom.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

A limited number of Lane One Premium Packages will also be available. Those tickets include seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Coronavirus Guidelines Allow Live Music in Bars and Restaurants Read More

  2. Justin Caldbeck: Transactional Consumer Tech – An Interview with a Binary Capital Co-Founder and Former Duke Basketball Player Read More

  3. RUST Author Eliese Goldbach, Akron Author David Giffels to Appear in Virtual Event Thursday Read More

  4. TownHall Sues Scene Over Report on GM's Bigoted Statement to Former Employee: "Go Back to the Country You Came From” Read More

  5. Ohio Farmers Embrace Conservation to Mitigate Spring Flooding Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation