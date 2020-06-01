Monday, June 1, 2020
Ohio Entertainment and Recreation Destinations Closed Through July 1 Per Department of Health Order
Posted
By Maija Zummo
on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM
click to enlarge
Last Friday, the Ohio Department of Health extended its director's order closing some entertainment and recreation destinations through 11:59 p.m. July 1.
That includes:
- Places with amusement rides
- Carnivals
- Amusement parks
- Water parks
- Aquariums
- Zoos
- Museums
- Arcades
- Fairs
- Children's play centers
- Playgrounds
- Funplexes
- Theme parks
- Concert and music halls
- Country clubs and social clubs
- Indoor movie theaters
- Auditoriums
- Stadiums
- Arenas
- "Skill or chance gaming facilities" for adults and children
- Plus recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports (unless "specifically permitted by separate Director's order)
Different business sectors that have been given the green-light to reopen have done so under Responsible RestartOhio sector specific health and safety operating guidelines.
As of Saturday, May 30, there were 35,034 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, 6,011 hospitalizations, 2,149 confirmed/probable deaths.
Tags: Ohio, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Image
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.