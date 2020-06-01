Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Entertainment and Recreation Destinations Closed Through July 1 Per Department of Health Order

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge ES1123/FLICKR CC
  • es1123/Flickr CC

Last Friday, the Ohio Department of Health extended its director's order closing some entertainment and recreation destinations through 11:59 p.m. July 1.

That includes:



  • Places with amusement rides
  • Carnivals
  • Amusement parks
  • Water parks
  • Aquariums
  • Zoos
  • Museums
  • Arcades
  • Fairs
  • Children's play centers
  • Playgrounds
  • Funplexes
  • Theme parks
  • Concert and music halls
  • Country clubs and social clubs
  • Indoor movie theaters
  • Auditoriums
  • Stadiums
  • Arenas
  • "Skill or chance gaming facilities" for adults and children
  • Plus recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports (unless "specifically permitted by separate Director's order)
Different business sectors that have been given the green-light to reopen have done so under Responsible RestartOhio sector specific health and safety operating guidelines.

As of Saturday, May 30, there were 35,034 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, 6,011 hospitalizations, 2,149 confirmed/probable deaths.

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Cleveland Curfew Begins at Noon Today, Lasts Until Monday Morning After Weekend Protests Read More

  2. "The Real Cleveland" Cares More About Restaurants and T-Shirts Than Black Lives and That Sucks Read More

  3. Massive Cleveland George Floyd Protest Turned Chaotic as Police Fired Tear Gas, Flash Grenades into Crowds Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Ties Biggest Spike in Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started to People Being Out and About Read More

  5. Wow! Cool! Credentialed Reporters Won't Be Arrested in Cleveland's "Curfew Zones." Everyone Else Will! Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation