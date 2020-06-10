Cleveland Cinemas Will Begin Reopening Its Theaters on June 19th

@CapitolW65th

Patrons will be encouraged to wear face coverings while in the building common areas such as the lobby and restrooms.



Social distancing markers in lobby to ensure proper space between patrons in lines.



Touchless purchase options at the box office and concession stand.



Patrons will be encouraged to purchase tickets online at clevelandcinemas.com or fandango.com in advance to reduce points of contact.



Auditorium seating capacity will be reduced to 50% and seats and rows will be closed to ensure social distancing during the films.



Showtimes will be spaced further apart to reduce crowds in lobby as well as allow for more time for cleaning and disinfecting the auditoriums between shows.



Customer entrance and exit traffic flow will be directed to minimize crowds.



Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.



Staff members will have health assessments taken before clocking in for shifts.



Staff members will be required to wear face coverings while working.



Staff members will be required to wear gloves as well as frequently wash their hands.



There will be a dedicated sanitation staff person for each shift to ensure that frequent touch points and surfaces are disinfected.



Plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers.

While Ohio will allow movie theaters to reopen as soon as June 10th, Cleveland Cinemas will wait a little more than a week after that to begin welcoming moviegoers back to its theaters in Northeast Ohio in three phases.June 19: Apollo Theatre in Oberlin and Tower City CinemasJune 24: Capitol Theatre and Chagrin CinemasJuly 1: Cedar Lee“We wanted to re-open our theaters in phases so that we can ensure that the programs that we have developed in theory will work in practicality,” Sean Denny, Cleveland Cinemas Director of Operations, said in a release. “These phased openings will also help us gauge audience interest and allow us to make certain that all of our staffing needs are met.”As for what'll be on the screen, Cleveland Cinemas will start with classic flicks for $5 ($5 for seniors and kids).The protocols awaiting you: