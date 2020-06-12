Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio State Sen. Steve Huffman Fired From ER Job After Asking About 'Colored Population's' Hand Washing Habits

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge OHIO STATE SENATOR STEVE HUFFMAN
  • Ohio State Senator Steve Huffman

One day after asking the Director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health whether Black people suffered higher COVID-19 infection rates because "colored populations" don't wash their hands as well as others, State Sen. Steve Huffman was fired yesterday from the ER contractor that employed him as a doctor.

“Dr. Huffman’s comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace. TeamHealth has terminated Dr. Huffman’s employment," the company said in a statement yesterday.



Huffman's remarks have been roundly condemned.

Ohio State Rep. Stephanie Howse, head of the state's legislative black caucus, said the Dayton-area Republican's comments represented the exact sort of systemic racism that should lead Ohio to declare racism a public health crisis.

The ACLU and others have called for Huffman to resign from his seat.

