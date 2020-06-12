Friday, June 12, 2020
Ohio State Sen. Steve Huffman Fired From ER Job After Asking About 'Colored Population's' Hand Washing Habits
One day after asking the Director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health whether Black people suffered higher COVID-19 infection rates because "colored populations" don't wash their hands as well as others
, State Sen. Steve Huffman was fired yesterday from the ER contractor that employed him as a doctor.
“Dr. Huffman’s comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace. TeamHealth has terminated Dr. Huffman’s employment," the company said in a statement yesterday.
Huffman's remarks have been roundly condemned.
Ohio State Rep. Stephanie Howse, head of the state's legislative black caucus, said the Dayton-area Republican's comments represented the exact sort of systemic racism that should lead Ohio to declare racism a public health crisis.
The ACLU
and others
have called for Huffman to resign from his seat.
