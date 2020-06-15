Cleveland Cinemas Reopening Delayed Til Further Notice

@CapitolW65th

Cleveland Cinemas last week announced plans to slowly reopen its theaters in the coming weeks, focusing on Hollywood classics and discounted tickets.That plan, like those of many other businesses, has already been adjusted.“Our business is reliant on the release of new films from Hollywood as well as key independent distributors,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said in a release. “With the recent announcement of release dates being pushed back on blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, we have decided to delay our reopening. We hope to have new re-opening dates for our locations soon.”