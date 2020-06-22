Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Scene Is Closing Comment Sections on Stories as of Today

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 4:22 PM

Effective as of just a few moments ago, reader comments will no longer be accepted on Scene stories.

It feels good to finally be able to say that.



The long overdue decision need not be explained at any more length than necessary, since most everyone already knows that comment sections are largely cesspools of racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism and all the other most awful things driven by a very small percentage of people who choose to spew digital vomit.

Why now?

It's always been bad to some extent, but after Cleveland.com closed its comment sections earlier this year, the very people that drove them to make that decision migrated this way, and ever since then it's been Real Bad.

We've also heard from plenty of you in emails asking for this to happen, including from many of you who have decided to support us by joining the Scene Press Club. Thanks for speaking up, and thanks for feeling invested in this enough to want to change it for the better.

You can still comment on stories on Facebook and Instagram and tweet at us, and if you have opinions that you want to be heard beyond that, we encourage you to send us a letter at news@clevescene.com.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

