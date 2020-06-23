Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Film

Aut-o-Rama, Ohio's Top Movie Theater Last Weekend, Looks to Dominate with Harry Potter Marathon

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge AUT-O-RAMA DRIVE-IN TWITTER
  • Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Twitter
The Aut-O-Rama Drive-in movie theater in North Ridgeville was the fifth-highest grossing movie venue in the country last weekend, according to industry reports. It raked in more than $60,000 on the strength of its Jurassic Park / Jaws double feature.

Per Deadline, Ohio currently has 56 movie theaters open for business, trailing only Texas (82) for most sites in the country. But due to fears of Covid-19 and limited titles in new release, indoor venues have performed extremely poorly.



Drive-ins, on the other hand, are experiencing a resurgence. All five of the country's top-grossing venues last weekend, and 160 of the top 201, were outdoor drive-in movie theaters. The Aut-o-Rama was the top-grossing theater in Ohio.

In addition to Jurassic Park and Jaws, Steven Spielberg summer box-office hits from 1993 and 1975, respectively, the Aut-o-Rama is showing the crowd-pleasing family films Shrek and Despicable Me.

Starting Friday, the drive-in will look to increase its national ranking with a Harry Potter marathon. Two films from the original series will screen each night Friday-Monday with the two Fantastic Beasts films screening on Tuesday.

Per night, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. But for the full marathon, a single five-day ticket is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. They can be purchased here.

The Aut-o-Rama is located on 33395 Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

***
