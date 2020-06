Aut-o-Rama, Ohio's Top Movie Theater Last Weekend, Looks to Dominate with Harry Potter Marathon

click to enlarge Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Twitter

The Aut-O-Rama Drive-in movie theater in North Ridgeville was the fifth-highest grossing movie venue in the country last weekend, according to industry reports. It raked in more than $60,000 on the strength of itsdouble feature.Ohio currently has 56 movie theaters open for business, trailing only Texas (82) for most sites in the country. But due to fears of Covid-19 and limited titles in new release, indoor venues have performed extremely poorly.Drive-ins, on the other hand, are experiencing a resurgence. All five of the country's top-grossing venues last weekend, and 160 of the top 201, were outdoor drive-in movie theaters. The Aut-o-Rama was the top-grossing theater in Ohio.In addition toandSteven Spielberg summer box-office hits from 1993 and 1975, respectively, the Aut-o-Rama is showing the crowd-pleasing family filmsandStarting Friday, the drive-in will look to increase its national ranking with a Harry Potter marathon. Two films from the original series will screen each night Friday-Monday with the twofilms screening on Tuesday.Per night, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. But for the full marathon, a single five-day ticket is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. They can be purchased here The Aut-o-Rama is located on 33395 Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.***