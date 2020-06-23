Donate to These Black Cleveland Organizations Fighting Racism in Healthcare, Housing, Education and the Arts

click to enlarge
One can't help feeling a little paralyzed, doom-scrolling through photos and videos of turbulence across the country, watching communities rise up against police brutality and racial injustice.
Beyond demonstrating in the streets, there are ways to contribute and show solidarity. Donating to local Black organizations is one of them. Below are a number of Cleveland groups working day in and day out to fight the rippling effects of systemic racism across healthcare, housing, education, the arts and other areas.
Donating is quick and simple and will help many of these vital organizations survive at a moment when their work is most desperately needed.
1,000 Ties
Jowan Smith's 1,000 Ties program has a goal of enhancing the quality of life for young men through mentorship. With the help of men from the community, young men (ages 6-21) in high-poverty cities will learn skills such as interviewing, networking, and how to break the cycle of generational poverty using something as simple as a tie. (DONATE HERE.
www.1000ties.net
click to enlarge
Sam Allard / Scene
Artist's rendering, Ubiquitous Design.
African American Cultural Gardens
The newest addition to Cleveland's Cultural Gardens, the African American Cultural Garden's mission is to promote education and interest in African American culture, heritage, and a spirit of friendship among all people. (DONATE HERE.
http://aaacg.org/
Bessie’s Angels
Based in Cleveland, the mission of Bessie's Angels is to educate, empower, and provide permanent housing to young women who have aged out of foster care. (DONATE HERE.
www.bessiesangels.org
Birthing Beautiful Communities
Photo by Tim Harrison
Christin Farmer (Second from right) and part of her team.
This Cleveland-based organization is working toward eliminating the shocking racial disparities in infant mortality by working closely with expectant Black mothers and young families. Led by the charismatic Christin Farmer since its founding in 2014, the local organization is committed to educating and empowering communities and developing strategies to address the social determinants of health that impact infant mortality. (DONATE HERE.
birthingbeautifulcommunities.org
The Christyan Jayden Project
This local organization, founded by Samantha Pierce, provides support for families dealing with infant loss and miscarriage. Named after the twins Samantha and her husband miscarried in 2009, the organization works to provide services, scholarships to siblings, and financial assistance for families. (DONATE HERE.
www.thechristyanjaydenproject.org/
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival (GCUFF)
A growing annual event in Cleveland, GCUFF's mission is to preserve, promote and celebrate African American cinema, fostering a deeper appreciation of the arts and providing educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in the film industry. (DONATE HERE.
www.gcuff.org
Karamu House
Karamu House is the oldest, producing African American theater in the county. "Karamu's mission is to produce professional theatre, provide arts education, and present programs for all people while honoring the African American experience." (DONATE HERE.
karamuhouse.org
Kincaid Kindred Spirits
Established locally in 2004, Kincaid Kindred Spirits' mission is to improve quality of life for people with Sickle Cell Anemia by mobilizing for greater public support of health care maintenance, alternatives to independent living, and access to employment opportunities. (DONATE HERE.
www.kks4scd.org
My Sister’s Keeper - Cleveland
My Sister's Keeper - Cleveland was founded in 2011 by Sherri White after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The goal of the organization is to provide support such as lawn care, child care meals and chemo companions for women in hopes to promote a successful outcome to their cancer fight. (DONATE HERE.
www.mysisterskeeper-cle.org
click to enlarge
Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition
Led by Yvonka Hall, the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition seeks to build health equity among the local African American population. It addresses disparities in education, employment housing, and the social determinants of health and has devoted resources, recently, toward fighting racial disparities in COVID-19's impact. (DONATE HERE.
neoblackhealthcoalition.org
Ohio Gap Closers
Founded in Alliance, Ohio, the Ohio Gap Closers offers professional development services to educators and social workers to improve academic outcomes to youth in foster care. (DONATE HERE.
ohiogapclosers.com
click to enlarge
Peel Dem Layers Back
Founded by local hip hop artist and mental health advocate Archie Green, the mission of Peel Dem Layers Back is to culturally educate, empower, and equip young people with the essential tools necessary to live a mentally healthy life. (DONATE HERE.
pdlb.org
Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self-Esteem (PEARLS)
A school and neighborhood-based mentoring program for girls ages 11-14 based in Cleveland. (DONATE HERE.
clevelandpearls.org
click to enlarge
Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE)
RAKE's mission is to support the community in positive ways by enriching lives, encouraging kindness and promoting the act of paying it forward. RAKE's leader, Ricky Smith, coordinated the painting of the Black Lives Matter street mural on E. 93rd. (DONATE HERE.
on E. 93rd. (DONATE HERE
www.rakenow.org
click to enlarge
Tamir Rice Foundation
Founded after the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 by his mother Samaria Rice, The Tamir Rice Foundation looks to uplift Tamir's memory by investing in the growth and enrichment of all children through after-school programs in arts and culture. (DONATE HERE.
www.tamirericefoundation.org
United Black Fund
Founded in 1981, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland supports local, grassroots service agencies in Greater Cleveland by providing them with financial assistance for their programs. (DONATE HERE.
unitedblackfund.org
Honorable mention
NAACP
A national organization, the NAACP's mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. (DONATE HERE.
