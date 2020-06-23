Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Donate to These Black Cleveland Organizations Fighting Racism in Healthcare, Housing, Education and the Arts

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
One can't help feeling a little paralyzed, doom-scrolling through photos and videos of turbulence across the country, watching communities rise up against police brutality and racial injustice.

Beyond demonstrating in the streets, there are ways to contribute and show solidarity. Donating to local Black organizations is one of them. Below are a number of Cleveland groups working day in and day out to fight the rippling effects of systemic racism across healthcare, housing, education, the arts and other areas.



Donating is quick and simple and will help many of these vital organizations survive at a moment when their work is most desperately needed. 

***
1,000 Ties
Jowan Smith’s 1,000 Ties program has a goal of enhancing the quality of life for young men through mentorship. With the help of men from the community, young men (ages 6-21) in high-poverty cities will learn skills such as interviewing, networking, and how to break the cycle of generational poverty using something as simple as a tie. (DONATE HERE.)

www.1000ties.net

***
click to enlarge Artist's rendering, Ubiquitous Design. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Artist's rendering, Ubiquitous Design.

African American Cultural Gardens
The newest addition to Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, the African American Cultural Garden’s mission is to promote education and interest in African American culture, heritage, and a spirit of friendship among all people. (DONATE HERE.)

http://aaacg.org/

***
Bessie’s Angels
Based in Cleveland, the mission of Bessie’s Angels is to educate, empower, and provide permanent housing to young women who have aged out of foster care. (DONATE HERE.)

www.bessiesangels.org

***
Christin Farmer (Second from right) and part of her team. - PHOTO BY TIM HARRISON
  • Photo by Tim Harrison
  • Christin Farmer (Second from right) and part of her team.

Birthing Beautiful Communities
This Cleveland-based organization is working toward eliminating the shocking racial disparities in infant mortality by working closely with expectant Black mothers and young families. Led by the charismatic Christin Farmer since its founding in 2014, the local organization is committed to educating and empowering communities and developing strategies to address the social determinants of health that impact infant mortality. (DONATE HERE.)

birthingbeautifulcommunities.org


***
The Christyan Jayden Project
This local organization, founded by Samantha Pierce, provides support for families dealing with infant loss and miscarriage. Named after the twins Samantha and her husband miscarried in 2009, the organization works to provide services, scholarships to siblings, and financial assistance for families. (DONATE HERE.)

www.thechristyanjaydenproject.org/

***
urbanfilmfest.jpg
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival (GCUFF)
A growing annual event in Cleveland, GCUFF’s mission is to preserve, promote and celebrate African American cinema, fostering a deeper appreciation of the arts and providing educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in the film industry. (DONATE HERE.)

www.gcuff.org

***
31ec2d0d_women_dancing_on_stage_karamu_theatre.jpg

Karamu House
Karamu House is the oldest, producing African American theater in the county. “Karamu’s mission is to produce professional theatre, provide arts education, and present programs for all people while honoring the African American experience.” (DONATE HERE.)

karamuhouse.org

***
Kincaid Kindred Spirits
Established locally in 2004, Kincaid Kindred Spirits’ mission is to improve quality of life for people with Sickle Cell Anemia by mobilizing for greater public support of health care maintenance, alternatives to independent living, and access to employment opportunities. (DONATE HERE.)

www.kks4scd.org

***
My Sister’s Keeper - Cleveland
My Sister’s Keeper - Cleveland was founded in 2011 by Sherri White after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The goal of the organization is to provide support such as lawn care, child care meals and chemo companions for women in hopes to promote a successful outcome to their cancer fight. (DONATE HERE.)

www.mysisterskeeper-cle.org

***
click to enlarge PHOTO BY TIM HARRISON
  • Photo by Tim Harrison
Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition
Led by Yvonka Hall, the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition seeks to build health equity among the local African American population. It addresses disparities in education, employment housing, and the social determinants of health and has devoted resources, recently, toward fighting racial disparities in COVID-19's impact. (DONATE HERE.)

neoblackhealthcoalition.org

***
Ohio Gap Closers
Founded in Alliance, Ohio, the Ohio Gap Closers offers professional development services to educators and social workers to improve academic outcomes to youth in foster care. (DONATE HERE.)

ohiogapclosers.com

***
click to enlarge archie.jpg
Peel Dem Layers Back
Founded by local hip hop artist and mental health advocate Archie Green, the mission of Peel Dem Layers Back is to culturally educate, empower, and equip young people with the essential tools necessary to live a mentally healthy life. (DONATE HERE.)

pdlb.org

***
Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self-Esteem (PEARLS)
A school and neighborhood-based mentoring program for girls ages 11-14 based in Cleveland. (DONATE HERE.)

clevelandpearls.org

***
click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE
  • Emanuel Wallace / Scene
Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE)
RAKE’s mission is to support the community in positive ways by enriching lives, encouraging kindness and promoting the act of paying it forward. RAKE's leader, Ricky Smith, coordinated the painting of the Black Lives Matter street mural on E. 93rd. (DONATE HERE.)

www.rakenow.org

***
click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
Tamir Rice Foundation
Founded after the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 by his mother Samaria Rice, The Tamir Rice Foundation looks to uplift Tamir’s memory by investing in the growth and enrichment of all children through after-school programs in arts and culture. (DONATE HERE.)

www.tamirericefoundation.org

***
United Black Fund
Founded in 1981, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland supports local, grassroots service agencies in Greater Cleveland by providing them with financial assistance for their programs. (DONATE HERE.)

unitedblackfund.org


***
Honorable mention

NAACP
A national organization, the NAACP’s mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. (DONATE HERE.)


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Millions in Welfare to Save Cleveland's Downtown Hilton? It Should Be Our Honor Read More

  2. Four Cleveland Police Officers Fired for Boozing on the Job Read More

  3. Scene Is Closing Comment Sections on Stories as of Today Read More

  4. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  5. Yours Truly Closes Rockside Location for Two Weeks After Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation