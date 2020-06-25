Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Forecasts Predict Smaller Lake Erie Algal Bloom for 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge NOAA
  • NOAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forecasters continue to predict that the annual harmful algal bloom on Lake Erie will be smaller this year than it was in 2019.

The latest weekly Early Season Projection from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) estimates, on a scale of 1 to 10, a bloom with a severity between 3 and 5.



Laura Johnson is director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University, which releases the projection. She says that's a smaller bloom than others in recent years.

"It's probably going to affect the areas that are affected no matter what. So, that's going to be through that Maumee Bay area," Johnson says. "But we don't expect it will have nearly the extent as what we saw in 2015, when it was taking up the whole Western Basin."

The bloom in 2019 had a severity index of 7.3 and reached a maximum size of about 700 square miles; in 2018, the severity index was 3.6 and in 2017, 8.0.

Harmful algal blooms are comprised of blue-green algae that can produce dangerous toxins that pose a risk to public health, as well as the economies of lake communities. Johnson notes the prediction does not reveal much about the toxicity of the bloom.

Researchers examine phosphorus loads from the Maumee River to determine the size and severity of the algal bloom. Johnson says with drier ground and fewer rainfall events during the late spring, less water is expected to make its way from the river into Lake Erie. And researchers don't expect any substantial rain the next few weeks.

"We're talking about months worth of loading in order to get to that big bloom, and we're getting close enough to the end of this loading season that they should be forecasting if it's going to be that big of an event," she explains. "And if it was just one big event, it's probably not going to be enough to change things drastically."

The typical bloom season runs from July to October. NOAA will issue a seasonal harmful algal bloom forecast on July 9, which features a more comprehensive prediction.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Chef Jonathon Sawyer Lands at Chicago Four Seasons Hotel Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Home Bistro, Opening This Summer in Little Italy Read More

  3. Developers Unveil Plans for Studio West 117, a Nonprofit Project and Complex to Support Cleveland's LGBTQ Community Read More

  4. Millions in Welfare to Save Cleveland's Downtown Hilton? It Should Be Our Honor Read More

  5. Gov. DeWine Endorses Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as Possible Future Headquarters for U.S. Space Command Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation