Resurge Review: Does Resurge Supplement Work? [2020 Update]

Hi, my name is Andy, 45. I lost some weight a few years back using a meal plan and working out, but I still need help losing some more weight.
I have tried a few supplements here and there but did not like them.
So why did I choose Resurge?
I chose it because it takes care of many issues that lead to weight gain.
Resurge does so much more than make empty promises about weight loss. It actually helps the user attack one of the root causes of weight gain, which is poor sleep patterns.
Resurge Summary: Pros & Cons
Resurge
is a weight loss pill, yes.
But it does so much more than that. It helps fight aging and boost the consumer's well-being by getting them the best sleep they've ever had.
Imagine not only being able to slim down but also enjoy better focus and concentration thanks to getting better sleep.
It’s just a capsule that you easily swallow, and yes, the capsule is flavorless.
Even though it contains a blend of herbs and such, you can rest assured it won’t leave you with an unpleasant aftertaste if you accidentally get it on your tongue.
Pros:
Cons:
- All ingredients are completely safe and natural.
- It is positively reviewed by other users.
- Deals are offered on bulk orders.
- Product features a 60-day money-back guarantee.
- Improves health in more ways than just helping you lose weight.
- This cannot be taken by people with underlying health issues.
- Shipping comes at a price, and the product is expensive.
Now let’s talk about the sleep part. We burn a lot of calories while in the REM stage of sleep.
This is Rapid Eye Movement sleep, and the brain is quite active in this stage. You need glucose to make sure your brain can function at its best even when you are asleep.
How do you get to REM sleep? Well, for starters, you have to go through the four stages of sleep cycles before you can get there. It means you need adequate sleep hours to accomplish this.
Those of you getting just four or five hours of sleep a night means you are not achieving this sort of restful and restorative sleep.
The less sleep you get, the hungrier you feel, the more you eat.
That’s it in a nutshell.
This is where Resurge can help us adults that need a push in the right direction. Especially if you are like me, aged 45, then this is REALLY something you need to look into.
The formula actually works best for people aged 40 and up.
And you don’t need to follow a super strict diet and exercise regimen.
I personally cleaned up my act and cut out a lot of the sugar, salt, and fats, but results have been achieved by people who did not change their diet at all.
What Is Resurge: Is It Genuine?
Resurge
is a new product, but it has taken the weight loss world by storm. It has developed a solid following in just a few short months.
And coming from a man who has made helping people achieve their fitness, health and weight loss goals his life, that’s no surprise.
Based entirely on natural ingredients, Resurge doesn't contain any nasty stuff that can help you lose weight short term but damages your health in the process.
Neither does it rely on cheat techniques like suppressing your appetite or dehydrating your body, so the scale shows less.
All Resurge does is to help your body naturally restore itself by enhancing your sleep and activating your metabolism.
And yet, I understand completely how you would feel skeptical or question its veracity.
This is after all the world's first anti-age, sleep-promoting, weight loss supplement all packed into one capsule.
Such a creation seems to be the stuff of science fiction.
But this is the real deal- it is the brainchild of Dr. John Barban who researched and chose 8 amazing ingredients in precise amounts that would boost how men and women slept, ate, and overall took care of themselves.
Why Is Resurge Effective?
First of all, Resurge works because it is safe.
I made sure to research and do my homework before I bought this product.
The ingredients contained within are natural, and no users have reported negative side effects, myself included.
I am not a doctor or healthcare professional, but I stand by this product being safe for nearly everybody. (Talk to your doctor before you take it just to make sure).
Second of all, Resurge works because it was crafted using all-natural ingredients that have been around for centuries. For example, Ashwagandha.
This herb was and still is part of the Indian traditional medicine, Ayurveda.
Let’s take a close look at the ingredients one by one. I made sure to look them up while researching to make sure the claims of their “naturalness” were absolutely true.
Magnesium and Zinc:
When these two ingredients come together, it’s like magic. These are essential minerals the body requires to remain in good health.
Taking them together provides a benefit of being easily absorbed into your body. They are fatigue reducers
and enhance your sleep quality.
L-Theanine
: This is an amino acid that helps you relax and focus. Your concentration will also improve. Your sleep is more restful. It is found in tea and mushrooms.
Hydroxytryptophan
: Wow, that’s a tongue twister. This is an amino acid that produces serotonin
. You get better sleep as a result, especially if you are battling anxiety and depression.
Ashwagandha
: This ancient herb manages stress and enhances brain function. It will help balance blood sugar, improve focus, and fight depression/anxiety.
Melatonin: This is a hormone you find naturally in the body that aids in regulating your waking/sleeping cycle.
Arginine/Lysine
: These amino acids are generally found in the foods we eat—they lower levels of anxiety and lower stress in human beings.
They guard the functions of our brains. Lysine makes collagen, which helps us improve skin elasticity.
It also aids in the transport of fats via cells that can be torched for energy- thus eliminating the fat buildup in the body.
Your weight stays regulated as a result.
How Do These Work, Exactly?
Dr. John Barban picked these ingredients because he knew they would all work in tandem to help the body become its best self and reverse health issues.
They are all ingredients you can pronounce, and some of them have been used in Ayurvedic medicine.
If you follow the regimen and perform his after-dinner ritual, it is very likely you will see results.
You will actually feel it in your body, the change for the better. The way in which sleep destroys us becomes so ingrained that we do not feel its effects anymore.
Then, when we do get that sleep, it is such a pleasant but refreshing feeling that we want to create it again and again.
This supplement can help you achieve that.
And not only will you feel great about yourself, but you will love the way in which belly fat is melted, too. It’s all because you are eating well, getting a bit of exercise and sleeping as you should.
The product helps you build lean muscle and boosts the immune system. This keeps you feeling healthy, and you will be able to fight off sickness much easier.
This product works for both men and women by helping them fall asleep, get the restorative sleep necessary for a healthy body, and improve their energy levels.
It is a completely natural formula that will have you feeling great overall.
Shipping & Return Policy
One gripe that I have with the product is that the shipping is not free. I think shipping should be free because we are paying a lot for the product as it is.
However, the shipping costs come in at $9.95. It's just the way it has to be.
As for the returns, the policy is quite generous here. You have 60 days to return the product back to the company for a refund.
I personally like this approach, because spending this much money on a supplement is not easy for most of us. We want to be sure we can recoup the cost if it doesn’t go as planned.
How Does Resurge Work?
You may think that Resurge works because it is a blend of herbs that are carefully chosen to help melt fat off the body.
This is true, but not the big picture.
The real manner in which Resurge works lies in its ability to give users restorative and restful sleep.
Whether or not you realize it, sleep plays a huge role in our weight. The less you sleep, the hungrier you feel.
Then you eat more, and the pounds come piling on.
So, when you have enough sleep, your brain functions better. You reduce your stress. You lower the amount of emotional eating you do.
You feel more satisfied and happy eating healthy foods, and you won't constantly be craving sugar, salt, and fat.
Let’s go back to stress reduction. Aside from being able to think clearly and avoid choosing unhealthy meal options as a means of coping with stress, you will reduce the effects of aging on your body.
Yes, stress makes you look older. (Look at Presidents before they begin their terms and after. They age quickly!)
So, what’s my bottom line?
Taking Resurge may very well help you get better sleep, which gets you more energy and a clearer mind, which in turn leads you to exercise, eat well, and… look your best!
How to Use Resurge?
Using Resurge was easy to do. It was not intrusive or inconvenient to add Resurge to my daily routine.
One hour before bed, I would take four capsules and some water.
Then, I would just let the supplement take its course, and before I knew it, I was sleeping soundly.
You have to carve out at least 7 hours of sleep for yourself. Make sure you are fully ready to commit to good, restorative, and restful sleep.
Who Should Use Resurge and Who Should Not?
The creator of Resurge states the supplement has been tested by a 3rd party lab and is safe. I tend to agree based on my own experiences as I felt fine taking it.
Here’s who I think this product is best for:
- People like me in their middle ages that want to drop weight
- People needing better sleep
- People that eat well and work out regularly but need a bit of a push in the right direction
- People aged at least 18 years old
- If that sounds like you, give it a shot.
Do Not Use This Product If You:
Resurge Side Effects
- Are not at least 18 years of age
- Are breastfeeding or pregnant
- Have a medical issue or condition that causes insomnia or weight gain
When I personally took Resurge, I didn't notice any negative side effects. I did feel a bit sleepy after taking the capsule as directed, but I was always safe at home.
So, I could just sleep in my bed with no fears.
However, this is why you should not take them while driving, operating machinery, or while you are at work.
Aside from this, I felt no jitters, heart flutters, or stomach aches, as I have known to be the case with other diet supplements.
Your experience will vary, so please talk to a doctor if you have any concerns.
Before & After: Resurge Reviews
You might think it is silly of me to include two others’ reviews from around the Internet, but I am doing it to show this is not me just trying to pitch something- it really works!
Review 1
Hi, I am Hana from OKC… I have lived in the USA for about 5 years now, and in getting settled in as a student and worker, I found I didn't reserve enough time for myself for diet and exercise.
This led to unwanted weight gain and lack of sleep. Full-time schooling and part-time work is difficult.
So, I needed some help shedding the 20 lbs. I have packed on and getting my sleep right.
I was delighted to find Resurge, and I feel life has never been better. I manage my time better, eat well, and sleep adequately.
I also took an active job at my company, which is where I get exercise :)
Give a try to Resurge- it’s a great blend that promotes healthy behaviors.
Review 2
I am a dad, a Little League baseball coach, and a full-time worker. My days are packed from sunup to sundown.
Now that I am in my 40s, I don’t mind a bit of a dad bod here and there. But I don’t want to be too overweight.
Enter Resurge. I used it to help boost my energy and get rid of those love handles that were bothering me.
I want to be realistic; I am not sporting a six-pack or anything, but I do find that I've lost 15 lbs. and I feel great.
I will continue to use this product to get the results I want.
Where to Buy Resurge & The Deals You Can Get?
I personally got my Resurge right from the website
, which is the best place to go. You never want to take the risk of buying elsewhere.
After all, it's easier than you think to Photoshop a label onto a bottle and make it look genuine. Just do the right thing from the get-go and go onto the manufacturer's site for the best results.
As far as the deals go, you have to pay for shipping, so I want to make it clear.
But bottles in bulk cost less.
- 1 bottle is a 30-day supply and costs $39
- 3 bottles is a 90 day supply and costs $39 a bottle
- 6 bottles lasts you 180 days and costs $34 a bottle
Bear in mind you also have to take the supplement for at least 90 days for it to gain maximum effect.
I personally think it's OK to buy the 3 pack because yes, it is pricey, but there is a money-back guarantee.
So, you are protected even if this doesn’t work out. (I don’t think you will be unsatisfied! :) )
Should You Buy Resurge?
I personally think Resurge is a great product to try out, and the reviews tell it all. I say this because I am one of those people they cater to.
I’m 45, my life is busy but awesome, and I just needed a little help to get to my healthy weight and be my best self and read some Resurge reviews and I wanted to try it!
I found it very easy to incorporate Resurge into my daily life. I eat clean and work out about 4 times a week, just doing simple things like walking, biking, or Zumba.
It doesn't need to be fancy, and you can absolutely look your best with Resurge, some willpower, and a healthy diet.
