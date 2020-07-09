Blaux Portable AC Reviews — Should You Buy One?

click to enlarge
Introducing Blaux Portable AC, a small but powerful air conditioner, going famous for its portability and rechargeable battery.
The wonders of new age air conditioning are many, and there are few things better than sitting directly in front of an AC on a hot day and feeling that first burst of icy, cool air on your face. It’s too bad traditional AC units weren’t built to schlep around wherever you’d like. That’s where the Blaux comes in: this lovely little AC unit was made to go where you go.
Don’t feel like sitting in one room with everybody else just because that’s where the AC is running? The Blaux Portable AC means you don’t have to.
Your cubicle’s always way too hot and nothing else does the trick? The Blaux can help. Its small, compact unit and noiseless fan system make it a great fit everywhere.
If you’ve ever purchased, or even really thought about purchasing an air conditioner, you’re probably well aware that it’s eye-wateringly expensive however you slice it. Forget about the cost of the unit itself, you have to factor in installation charges and of course, your electricity bill. And the more you run your beloved air conditioner, the higher that bill is going to be.
Why portable?
Well, first things first, what are your needs? How big is the space you plan on the portable AC being in? Where do you want to install the unit?
If you find yourself in a situation where you need to cool a room but a window AC just isn’t doing the trick, you might want to consider a portable AC like the Blaux. What’s most attractive about this unit is probably the fact that even a sort-of handy teenager could install it, so if you don’t happen to be Mr.Fix-It you should be fine so long as you can charge a battery.
Unlike traditional portable AC units, the Blaux Portable AC
doesn’t have to sit in your window because it doesn’t produce exhaust. Instead, it uses an innovative vent system to keep your space cool. The Blaux has its own cute little reservoir, which it then evaporates into the room. The tiny water droplets, having turned into a gas, cool the air and won’t dry your skin out like traditional ACs, either. To ensure maximum cooling and comfort, you have to be sure to keep the Blaux’s ‘pond’ full! Just pop the top open, pour water right in and voila.
The lack of need for a window coupled with the unit’s studio-apartment friendly size makes the Blaux an ultra-portable piece of machinery, one that you can cart around from room to room with you without the fuss of having to move an exhaust hose from one window to the next. It’s especially convenient if a room’s got no windows at all.
And yes, the unit’s convenience comes at the cost of a little bit of horsepower, but it’s an excellent tradeoff. The Blaux eliminates the need for multiple ACS, where before you might’ve needed a unit for every room, now the Blaux goes where you go.
Features:
There’s a whole lot packed into the Blaux’s tiny frame:
Long Battery Life:
A full charge will easily last you 8 hours, depending on the speed of your fan! The unit itself is cordless but plugs right into a power source with the use of a C-cable for easy charging. This means that unlike traditional portable units, it doesn’t have to be plugged in every time you want to use it. It also spells huge savings for your electricity bill, which would ordinarily skyrocket during the summer time on account of having to run an AC.
No-Sweat Maintenance:
You can forget about having to call a technician every other week because your fussy AC’s decided it would rather give out than do its job. Like other traditional ACS, this unit’s mesh receptor attracts moisture and dirt but because it’s so small and easy to remove, you should be O.K so long as you clean it once in a while with a wet towel and some disinfectant.
Built In Fan Speeds:
The Blaux’s fan can be run at the three different speeds to help you regulate airflow and power consumption! Great for sweltering summer days when you don’t have it in you to do anything but lay spread eagled in front of the AC, and for those blessedly milder days. The best part? They’re noiseless.
Large Water Reservoir:
Yes, the Blaux needs water to help it cool and it has a 300ML reservoir for just this purpose! 300ML may not seem like a lot at first, but it’s more than enough for the petite Blaux to be able to do its job well. Rest assured that you won’t be making constant trips back and forth with a jug of water.
Air Filter:
The BLAUX Portable AC doubles as an air filter, and is most similar in function to the one you might find in a car. It works to filter out dust particles and ionizes the air in order to neutralize contaminants that may otherwise cause allergies.
How does the Blaux work?
The Blaux makes use of thermoelectric cooling; the unit utilizes uses both AC and DC currents to cool more efficiently, when the DC electric current flows through the unit, it brings heat from one side to the other, so that one side gets cooler while the other gets hotter. The "hot" side is attached to a heat sink so that it remains at ambient temperature, while the cool side sinks below room temperature.
Pros And Cons Of The Blaux
No-Blaux-dy is perfect, and while this unit certainly comes close, it’s obviously not without its drawbacks.
Pros:
User friendly installation
Extremely portable unit
Adjustable grille
Adjustable fans
At just 40dB, it’s barely audible at all
Proffers significant saving on your electricity bill
Excellent refund policy
Cons:
Only available online
Battery life could’ve stood to be better
Our verdict?
Now, if you’d like a Blaux Portable AC, you should consider buying at least 2 units to save yourself the hassle of constantly having to lug one around, and the company’s priced the unit with that in mind. Now for a limited time only, you can purchase this portable AC at an amazing introductory discount - 50% Off!
Personal Cool Pack (1 unit) $89.99
Too Cool Pack (2 units) $179.98
Three's Company Pack (3 units) $202.48
Mega Cool Pack (4 units) $247.47
At these prices, the Blaux is a steal and in the unlikely event that you’re dissatisfied with your purchase, they offer a no-questions-asked refund policy. If you want to avoid the disappointment of watching it sell out, head on over to the website ASAP and buy now, because once these deals are gone, they’re not coming back. Visit its official website for a safe and quick purchase!
