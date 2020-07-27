Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, July 27, 2020

Trump. Biden. Debate. Cleveland. September.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Notre Dame withdrew from hosting the first presidential debate in advance of the November elections and Case Western Reserve and the Cleveland Clinic have stepped in to fill the void.

On Sept. 29, barring further unforeseen catastrophe or readily predictable coronavirus-related issues, Joe Biden will debate President Trump in Cleveland, OH.



The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) today stated that the University of Notre Dame has withdrawn from hosting the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020. CPD is pleased to announce that the first presidential debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH. Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic have collaborated on the HEC, a joint project where students in medicine, dentistry, nursing and related fields come together to learn and practice team-based care in simulated settings and, later, at actual clinical sites.
Debates will run 90 minutes.

The nation will watch with rage or apathy.

