Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Bites / Scene & Heard

Ohio Prepares for Dad Drinking Schedules After Gov. DeWine Asks for 10 p.m. Last Call to Stem Coronavirus Tide

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge MIKE DEWINE HOLDING THE ENEMY OF FREEDOM AND LIBERTY AND THE AMERICAN WAY/ THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • Mike DeWine holding the enemy of freedom and liberty and the American way/ The Ohio Channel

Gov. Mike DeWine announced today, in yet another belated example of leadership, that he will ask the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to limit bars and restaurants to a 10 p.m. last call in a half-hearted effort to stem the coronavirus tide.

The commission will vote in an emergency meeting tomorrow to enact the limitations that somehow indicate that drinkers and the virus are in no way interacting with each other while the sun is in the sky.



"Shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants. We are not going to do that today," DeWine said today while announcing the half-measure.

Some, but not the majority of Ohioans, will now have to adapt their drinking schedules to those of the middle-aged and fatherhood, wherein alcohol is consumed mainly at home and, when out and about, before sundown.

Degenerates, alcoholics, the forlorn of Ohio and the occasional NFL player will have to shift their debauchery, which we mainly assume to be drinking with other COVID deniers or by oneself, to the hours before the 11 p.m. nightly newscast kicks off.

To be fair, hitting the hay before the local weather is a refreshing and admirable decision. Your body will thank you.

There will undoubtedly arrive a court challenge from some grandstanding establishment keen on seeking legal redress for this intrusive decision that sends folks home before an overriding sense of inebriation, often accompanied by the decision to ignore social distancing and masks standards, takes hold. These folks clearly have the best interest of you, the consumer and general public, in mind.

A special shout-out to those places, which are most of them, that abided by the rules and safety guidelines. It seems those that have chosen to skirt the restrictions or otherwise ignore them have helped lead to today's announcement. We feel for their bottom lines, and encourage you to support them with your takeout dollars and future business, of course.

Ohio, it's worth noting here as we digest the news, saw a record number of COVID-19 cases today.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

On Topic...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio County Fair Mystified that Large Gathering Caused Covid Outbreak Read More

  2. These Are the 25 Most Dangerous Intersections in Cleveland Read More

  3. What Cuyahoga County Businesses Have Mask Compliance Complaints? There's a Map For That Read More

  4. Police Looking for Help to Identify This Asshole Who Spray Painted Swastikas and Anti-Semitic Graffiti in University Heights Read More

  5. Cleveland Tax Abatement Study Shows Inequity is Increasing, More Development Tools are Necessary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation