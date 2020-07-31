Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

C-Notes

Cleveland’s MILAN Named Finalist in International Remix Competition

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MILAN
  • Courtesy of MILAN
Just this week, local musician Victoria “Tori” Kurtz, who records and performs as MILAN, became a finalist in a prestigious international remix competition sponsored by the UK indie pop act Glass Animals. She's one of 11 finalists out of 400.

The grand prize winner will have his or her remix released on Spotify in a collaboration with Glass Animals.



“Working with [Glass Animals singer] Dave Bayley’s voice had such an inspiring effect on me,” says Kurtz in a press release. “It was so emotionally moving and gave me such energy. There was a moment where everything clicked when I was producing the 'Heat Waves' remix when the atmospheric quality of sound began coming together in a way that produced a powerful synergy.”

Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley chose MILAN’s remix of the group’s hit single “Heat Waves.”

“It’s great,” he says of her remix. “It’s quite tropical. I feel like I’m in Ibiza, probably wearing all white, my shirt fluttering in the wind.”

After learning about her finalist status earlier this week, MILAN said, “Just to have them [Glass Animals] listen to my music is such a high honor and a dream come true!”

MILAN has worked as a musician, sound designer and producer since her high school days at Walsh Jesuit in Cuyahoga Falls.

She currently lives in Independence, where her father, Gregory P. Kurtz, is the mayor.

She released her self-titled debut in 2016 and has produced two full-length music videos available on YouTube. Last year at this time, she headlined the Rock Hall’s Wednesday night outdoor concert series. She plans to release a new album later this year.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. These Are the 25 Most Dangerous Intersections in Cleveland Read More

  2. Police Looking for Help to Identify This Asshole Who Spray Painted Swastikas and Anti-Semitic Graffiti in University Heights Read More

  3. Ohio Prepares for Dad Drinking Schedules After Gov. DeWine Asks for 10 p.m. Last Call to Stem Coronavirus Tide Read More

  4. Ohio County Fair Mystified that Large Gathering Caused Covid Outbreak Read More

  5. Cleveland Has a Middle-Class Housing Affordability Problem Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation