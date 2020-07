Cleveland’s MILAN Named Finalist in International Remix Competition

click to enlarge Courtesy of MILAN

Just this week, local musician Victoria “Tori” Kurtz, who records and performs as MILAN , became a finalist in a prestigious international remix competition sponsored by the UK indie pop act Glass Animals. She's one of 11 finalists out of 400.The grand prize winner will have his or her remix released on Spotify in a collaboration with Glass Animals.“Working with [Glass Animals singer] Dave Bayley’s voice had such an inspiring effect on me,” says Kurtz in a press release. “It was so emotionally moving and gave me such energy. There was a moment where everything clicked when I was producing the 'Heat Waves' remix when the atmospheric quality of sound began coming together in a way that produced a powerful synergy.”Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley chose MILAN’s remix of the group’s hit single “Heat Waves.”“It’s great,” he says of her remix. “It’s quite tropical. I feel like I’m in Ibiza, probably wearing all white, my shirt fluttering in the wind.”After learning about her finalist status earlier this week, MILAN said, “Just to have them [Glass Animals] listen to my music is such a high honor and a dream come true!”MILAN has worked as a musician, sound designer and producer since her high school days at Walsh Jesuit in Cuyahoga Falls.She currently lives in Independence, where her father, Gregory P. Kurtz, is the mayor.She released her self-titled debut in 2016 and has produced two full-length music videos available on YouTube . Last year at this time, she headlined the Rock Hall’s Wednesday night outdoor concert series. She plans to release a new album later this year.