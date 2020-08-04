Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Scene & Heard

Bobby George is Seeking a Civil Protection Order Against Two Protestors Who Demonstrated at TownHall

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

TownHall owner Bobby George is seeking a civil protection order against two With Peace We Protest members who have demonstrated in recent weeks and months at his restaurants, asking for a court order that would prevent them from coming within 500 feet of his establishments.

The first court hearing in the case, which is assigned to Judge Joan Synenberg, was held yesterday before a magistrate and didn't conclude before the end of the business day. A continuation of the hearing has not yet been scheduled.



"All I can say on the record is I would do whatever I have to within the law to protect my employees and family from this very bad person," George told Scene. Asked if the civil suit, which because it seeks a protection order is not listed publicly on the court's docket, targeted two people, George responded, "I don't know much about the other person."

"[The one] threatened the life of an employee, he assaulted a female employee, and has a history of assaulting females," George alleged to Scene. Asked if a police report was filed for the assault, George said yes but declined to discuss the case further.

The defendants are represented by Pete Pattakos, who also represents Scene in Bobby George's lawsuit against this paper. (One of those defendants has previously been identified as a witness in Scene's ongoing litigation with George.)

Pattakos categorically denied George's allegations and laid out further thoughts on the case in a Facebook post this morning.

"Bobby George has now sued for civil protection orders against members of an organization called With Peace We Protest, who have organized demonstrations outside of his restaurants against what they believe to be George’s racist, sexist, unsafe, and otherwise abusive business practices. George and his co-conspirators have falsely accused these protesters of 'menacing by stalking' in order to obtain court orders banning them from coming within 500 feet of his establishments," the statement said, noting that the man's criminal record "amounts to a burglary charge from 6 years ago that was filed by his estranged father after he tried to recover some personal property from his house."

In the suit, "[George's cousin] claimed that she fears for her safety as a result of things that were said to her at these protests, and that she has suffered permanent hearing loss due to the protesters’ use of megaphones. She made these claims while acknowledging that there were numerous police officers on duty at these protests, who did not see any conduct that required their intervention, despite her repeated complaints to them. Also, none of the many other folks in attendance at these protests have reported any injury as a result of the protesters’ megaphones, and this alleged victim had no trouble hearing in court yesterday, where she admitted she was not wearing a hearing aid, and that she was using yoga and other 'natural remedies' to treat the alleged injuries," the statement continued.

"While the underlying dispute might seem trivial to some, a businessman leveraging his wealth in the courts, basically to do P.R., by intimidating witnesses and demonstrators to silence press coverage, lawful protests, and other First-Amendment-protected activity, while trying to tar young protesters with false and racially tinged criminal charges, is a direct and severe threat to democracy itself. When people talk about overturning Citizens United and restoring protections against the corrupting influence of money on our political system, incidents like this show exactly why. Mr. George, his cousin, and his attorneys should be deeply ashamed."

Protests at TownHall have been accompanied by police presence, including top Cleveland police department officials at times, along with bike racks and the police helicopter on at least on occasion. There have been no arrests during the demonstrations.

George is represented by Chris Congeni and Kevin Spellacy, both of whom also represent the TownHall owner in his suit against Scene.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. FBI Raiding Cleveland Properties Owned by Ukrainian Oligarchs Read More

  2. Dick Goddard, Cleveland's Best Weatherman Ever, Has Passed Away at 89 Read More

  3. Economy, Healthcare, Equality and Education Top Ohio Voter Concerns Ahead of November Election Read More

  4. Destination Cleveland Throws Up Hands, Launches "Rediscover CLE" Marketing Campaign Read More

  5. Cleveland Has a Middle-Class Housing Affordability Problem Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation