Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles Has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM

Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles on Prospect Ave. has closed. The restaurant and building is set to go on the market for $1.2 million.

Opened in December 2016, the popular soul food chain with two locations in Chicago featured an all-day menu built around waffles.



As the pandemic has stretched on, restaurants in the Playhouse Square District have faced not only the usual restrictions and downturned demand brought on by the coronavirus but additional stresses with a downtown workforce largely now working from home and an empty theater schedule.

