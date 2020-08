Visible Voice Will Give You Bookstore to Yourself, Pizza and a Bottle of Wine for $50

click to enlarge Art by @emilygrahamillustration, courtesy of Visible Voice

Visible Voice Books in Tremont will soon offer up its full bookstore to small groups for 90-minute private browsing sessions, complete with pizza and beverages from Crust, the pizza parlor on the building's first floor.The social distancing required to prevent Covid-19's spread has been wreaking havoc on local small businesses. Some are trying innovative approaches to cope with reduced foot traffic.“While we haven’t yet opened the store for regular hours, this is our first step toward re-opening,” said Dave Ferrante, Visible Voice's owner, in a statement to Scene. “We wanted to give our loyal customers an opportunity to revisit the store in a safe and special setting. This unique offering is perfect for get-togethers with family or friends, a child or adult’s birthday party, a socially-distanced date night, or just a cool opportunity to find some new reading material.”The store will make these small-group sessions available Wednesday through Saturday late afternoon and evenings, beginning on Aug. 12. A $50 deposit gets a group of up to eight people 90 minutes alone in the shop, a two-topping large pizza and either a bottle of wine or "assorted beverages." Additional food and beverage offerings from Crust will be available a la carte, and a Visible Voice staffer will be on hand for book purchases.Surfaces in the store will be cleaned and disinfected between groups. Masks will be required when not actively eating and drinking, in accordance with state health orders. You can reserve a time slot here . Visible Voice is located at 2258 Professor Ave. in Tremont.***