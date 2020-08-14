Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Film

Two Cleveland Cinemas Locations to Re-Open Next Week, In Time for Christopher Nolan Blockbuster Tenet

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.
The Cedar Lee and Chagrin Cinemas will both re-open next weekend with heightened Covid-19 safety protocols in place, Cleveland Cinemas announced today.

Both locations will screen Christopher Nolan's 2010 mind-bender Inception on the occasion of its 10th anniversary and in preparation for Nolan's hotly anticipated (and continually delayed) Tenet, which will open at both locations on Sept. 3.



Chagrin Cinemas will open Thursday, Aug. 20th with special $5 screenings of the 1989 Cleveland Indians comedy classic Major League. Tickets for screenings throughout the evening are available at clevelandcinemas.com.

In addition to Inception, the Cedar Lee will be showing five eclectic films on its opening weekend, including Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the sequel to the acclaimed South Korean Zombie thriller from 2016.

“Like most Americans, I’m excited to get back to the movies,” said Cleveland Cinemas President Jon Forman, in a statement provided to the media. “The magic of the movies is something that brings us together in the most trying of times. While the current crisis is on-going we know that going to the movies is an important part of our culture and we have taken steps to make our cinemas as safe as we can for our patrons and staff.”

Those steps include social distancing markers in the theater lobbies, touchless purchase options and plexiglass dividers at the refreshment counter, significant reductions in auditorium capacity and spaced out movie showings to reduce the size of crowds in the lobby and to provide for more thorough cleaning.

Cleveland Cinemas' three other locations — The Apollo Theater in Oberlin, The Capitol in Gordon Square, and Tower City Cinemas downtown — will remain closed until further notice. 

***
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

