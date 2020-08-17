Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 17, 2020

Scene & Heard

Dennis Kucinich Calls on CPP to Slash Rates, Potential Mayoral Campaign Narrative Writing Itself

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Dennis Kucinich electrifies the crowd at the Lakewood Women's Pavilion (3/29/2018). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Dennis Kucinich electrifies the crowd at the Lakewood Women's Pavilion (3/29/2018).

In a likely prelude to a 2021 mayoral run, former Cleveland Mayor and longtime Congressman Dennis Kucinich has called on Cleveland Public Power (CPP) to cut its rates for the 70,000 residential and commercial customers who get their electricity from the public utility.

Citing the city's most recent budget numbers, which show a substantial and growing annual CPP surplus, Kucinich said it was "unconscionable" for the city to be "stockpiling cash." He criticized a consultant's report from 2019 — lately unearthed by WKYC's Mark Naymik — which suggested raising CPP rates to keep the utility sustainable.



The Mayor's budget estimate showed CPP had an $18.5 million surplus in 2017, which increased to $21.3 million in 2018 and to $26.4 million in 2019. The 2020 surplus is expected to be anywhere from $32.8 million to $36.6 million.

Kucinich believes hanging on to these reserves doesn't make sense, given the economic hardship of customers and the fact that CPP's rates are currently higher than those of its private competitor, FirstEnergy. 

"The whole idea of public power is to offer customers lower rates," he wrote in a prepared statement. "The system ought to, at least, break even every year, not sit on large cash surpluses, especially during these hard economic times. The city must distribute most of this surplus back to CPP customers in the form of a rate reduction."

Kucinich has been coy about his mayoral ambitions. And when questioned about his statements by cleveland.com, he said that public power, to him, was "personal," not political. But there's no denying that a political narrative is all but writing itself, and Kucinich is shrewd to coax it along. 

Kucinich was of course Cleveland's tumultuous "Boy Mayor" from 1977-1979. The flagship accomplishment of his single term was his successful battle to keep Cleveland Municipal Light, now CPP, under public ownership.

In the face of the FirstEnergy racketeering scandal — which vividly corroborates Kucinich's maxim that if you don't own the utilities, they own you — a Mayoral campaign rooted, at least in part, on improving Cleveland Public Power would be a natural move for the veteran politician. Among other things, he could portray a mayoral stint late in his life as a poetic bookend to the crusade for public power he began decades ago.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
 

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Let's Take a Driving Tour of Mayfield Heights in 1982 Read More

  2. Doug Katz to Close Fire, His Flagship Eatery at Shaker Square, After 20 Years Read More

  3. At UJerk, it’s more American than Jamaican Read More

  4. Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas Offers El Salvadoran Food Fans a Delicious New Option Read More

  5. After Ohio Church Covid Outbreaks, God Complains Flock Forgetting ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Rule Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation