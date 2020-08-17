Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 17, 2020

Scene & Heard

Junked Sorting Machine Behind USPS Cleveland Office Part of National Plan to Slow Down Mail

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge A sorting machine behind the main USPS office on Orange Avenue downtown. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • A sorting machine behind the main USPS office on Orange Avenue downtown.

According to an Ohio spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, a decommissioned sorting machine that was photographed behind the John O. Holly post office building in downtown Cleveland and posted to social media this weekend was removed "months ago."

"It’s just one that was used to process flats (like magazines) which is a class of mail volume that has declined over the years," the spokesperson wrote to Scene in an email.



But Daleo Freeman, the president of the Cleveland Chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, said he thinks the machine was decommissioned within the past couple of weeks, not "months ago."

"They tarped it, then they dismantled it and then they put it outside," he said. "I've never seen anything like it in 26 years."

Freeman said he believed the sorting machine included one flats sorter, as the spokesperson indicated, but also four Delivery Bard Code Sorter (DBCS) machines, which are used to sort postcards and letters.

The removal of these sorting machines is consistent with recent actions by the USPS nationwide under the leadership of Postmaster General (and Donald Trump megadonor) Louis DeJoy, who was appointed in June.

Sorting machines are being deactivated in what many believe is a deliberate attempt to slow down the mail before the November election. The delays could mean votes won't be processed in time in a year when atypically high numbers of voters are expected to vote by mail due to Covid-19. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said that as many as 50 percent of voters in Ohio could vote by mail. 

Freeman told Scene that he thinks removing sorting machines and DeJoy's other policies to delay delivery "go hand in hand."

"The [Postmaster General] has curtailed mail service severely," Freeman said. "He has called for a reduction in retail hours. He has called for removing processing equipment. And he has called for a reduction in work hours. And this is in the face of the pandemic when we're in desperate need of funding."

Freeman said that in his experience, machines had been occasionally moved to other facilities, and sometimes were dismantled when newer models were brought in. But he worked in a processing plant for 20 years and said never once was a machine junked outside.

"You won't even be able to use them again, because they're getting rained on," he said. "Not anytime soon anyway. Maybe they'll scrap them for parts."

Freeman said there may be enough additional machines to sort the current volume of mail in Cleveland, but stressed that regardless of USPS claims of reduced letter volume, mail is being deliberately delayed.

When Scene sought to clarify the USPS spokesperson's original statements, she reiterated that the machine was for sorting flats, "not a DBCS," and that while she did not have the specific date of removal, "it has been months." 

"I do not know what will happen to the machine," she said, "but it was removed because of low volume." 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Let's Take a Driving Tour of Mayfield Heights in 1982 Read More

  2. After Ohio Church Covid Outbreaks, God Complains Flock Forgetting ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Rule Read More

  3. Doug Katz to Close Fire, His Flagship Eatery at Shaker Square, After 20 Years Read More

  4. Proposed Federal Legislation Could Help Restore Ohio’s First Black Cemetery Read More

  5. Dennis Kucinich Calls on CPP to Slash Rates, Potential Mayoral Campaign Narrative Writing Itself Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation