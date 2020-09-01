Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

C-Notes

Cleveland Director Johnny Wu's Latest Movie Receives Domestic Release

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM

COURTESY OF JOHNNY WU
  • Courtesy of Johnny Wu
Last year after he hosted a local screening, local filmmaker Johnny Wu took his latest film, Wu Xia 2 the Code, on the festival circuit where it screened at more than 10 festivals. The movie combines science fiction visuals with Hong Kong-styled martial arts sequences that many of the actors choreographed themselves and tells the story of the 5 Elements, a group caught between corporations in pursuit of a code developed to provide clean air after pollution and radiation have damaged the Earth.

Wu shot the movie in Cleveland, Parma, Mentor and Cortland. 



The trailer screened at the Action on Film MegaFest in Las Vegas, and the film won best action feature at The Indiegathering Film Festival.

The movie has been available for purchase in other countries, and now, the film has just been released digitally and on DVD in the U.S. as Immortal Combat: The Code.

Starting today, it’ll be available at Amazon, BestBuy, Barnes and Noble, iTunes and other stores in the U.S.

"We are excited and looking forward to see this movie out at stores,” says Wu in an email about the release. “It is a great opportunity for many to see Cleveland's talent."

Wu is currently in preproduction of his new action sci-fi film, Wu Li the Society. He plans to film from late September to December and says he’ll abide by typical safety preparations mandated by both local authorities and by the Center for Disease Control.

Actors will be wearing masks in front of the camera as part of the storyline.

“We thought why not have our feature action film story take place during the year 2050 when radiation, pollution and viruses are rampant in the world and masks are required for people to breathe," says Wu. "[Wearing masks] would be something new and challenging for the actors, not only [because] they have to be able to act and perform, but they need to be able to express their emotions while wearing a mask and through their eyes."

Wu will use a web conference first for rehearsing the choreographed fight scenes and conduct routine temperature checks and social distancing when not in front of camera when filming.

"We created a five-page long safety guidelines that all cast and crew need to read and agreed upon before joining this production and a daily surveys for contact tracing," says Wu. "Some masks you can see their mouth, others with a visor protection and then there are those face shields and others. I think we are the first low-to-no-budget independent film that will embrace wearing masks and having it throughout the entire film as part of the props, and we will be able to do it following safety guidelines while being able to perform.”

Wu has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise support to help with expenses such as food for cast/crew during production, props and heating supplies (as they will be filming in cold weather).

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Immortal Combat: The Code, Johnny Wu

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  2. Tower City Cinemas to Close Permanently Read More

  3. Four Family Members Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Shaker Heights Read More

  4. Cleveland Taco Week Arrives in September With $2 Tacos From Your Favorite Restaurants Read More

  5. The 17 Scariest Lines From the Republican National Frightfest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation