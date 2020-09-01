Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

C-Notes

Local Buildings and Attractions To Be Lit in Red Tonight for National RedAlertRESTART Day of Action

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
More than 25 local buildings and attractions in Cleveland will be lit in red from 9 p.m. to midnight tonight as part of the #RedAlertRESTART Day of Action, which supports the live events industry.

#WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses, unions and live events workers, will light up their venues, homes and cities red in over 1,500 locations across North America to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector. You can find a full list of participants here.



“The goal is to raise public awareness about the economic plight of the Live Events Industry and urge Congress to pass the RESTART Act as well as extend PUA and FPUC to provide financial assistance to unemployed and 1099 workers,” reads a press release about the event.

The Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act aims to support the small- and mid-sized businesses most affected by the pandemic by creating a loan program to provide funding to help the hardest-hit businesses for the rest of the year.

According to a press release, the Rock Hall, Playhouse Square (the chandelier will turn red), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Terminal Tower, Severance Hall, West Side Market, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Blossom Music Center, Great Lakes Science Center, House of Blues, Agora Theater & Ballroom and various K&D Properties (Residences at Halle, Residences at Leader and others) will participate.

Other venues and buildings throughout Northeast Ohio will participate as well.

