Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

The 16 Most Important Issues for Ohio Voters, Ranked According to a Recent Poll

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
Campaigns conduct surveys in key states like Ohio so that they know which groups of people are most likely to be on their side, who is undecided, or against them. They use the information to appeal to undecided voters and to also discourage their opponents’ supporters from participating in the election.
John Green, emeritus director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron, suggests that knowing which group you’re in helps with understanding the complexity of Ohio — and the reasons people think differently.

It also helps people understand how political campaigns are trying to sway their thinking.



After Ohioans were asked in the recent Your Voice Ohio/Bliss Institute poll to rank 16 issues in order of importance, Green divided poll respondents by age, gender, race, education, income, marital status and religion to see how each group compared.

Below are the issues in order of priority and Green’s observations as to who ranked each issue significantly higher than the statewide average for all people. How might these demographics inform the shift in presidential messaging to racially-charged housing issues and law and order, with a focus on white suburban women?

1. COVID-19 — Older people.
2. Economy — More affluent and secure people, including white, older, more educated, higher income, married and likely to have regular church attendance.
3. Health care — Older, white, more educated, married and not likely to attend worship services.
4. Income inequality — Women, white, less income, not likely to attend church.
5. Racism — Women, non-white, younger, unmarried.
6. Food — Less educated.
7. Education — Women, younger, higher income, more education, married, attend church.
8. Criminal justice — Non-white, younger, less income, unmarried and attend church.
9. Housing — Women, less educated, less income, unmarried.
10. Mental health — Women, younger, less income, unmarried.
11. Peace and security — Older, more income, married.
12. Environment — Younger, unmarried, not likely to attend church.
13. Infrastructure — Men, more educated, more income, attend church.
14. Social services — Younger, less income, less educated, unmarried.
15. Addiction — Men, non-white, younger, less educated, unmarried, attend church.
16. Immigration — Men, more income, married.

The poll was conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research from June 24 to July 15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, and involved a random sample of 1,037 registered voters.

Your Voice Ohio is a media collaborative of more than 50 news outlets with a mission to represent the voices of Ohio’s diverse population in the 2020 election.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Elections, Voters

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  2. A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today Read More

  3. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  4. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resumes Train Rides October 1st, Polar Express Returns in November Read More

  5. Savage Love: My Husband Wants an Open Marriage, But Not For Me Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation