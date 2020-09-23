Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Bites

Ruth's Chris Steak House in Downtown Cleveland Permanently Closing

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM

In a letter to the state of Ohio, Ruth's Chris Steak House said this week it will be permanently closing the downtown Cleveland location.



The restaurant never reopened after shutting down in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

The chain cited the coronavirus as the driving force in the decision.

